Trump to address US farmers amid falling farm profits and immigration issues

It comes as an explosive new book on Trump claims the US President was “horrified” by his election win, his wife Melania was in tears and his friends believe he is “crazy”.

While the American Farm Bureau Federation said it is "honored to host our nation’s president,” one of the mainstays of Trump's policy has been a crackdown on immigration, which could impact the US agricultural sector as it's heavily reliant on immigrants for labour, with as many as seven in 10 farm workers undocumented according to the Farm Bureau.

Trump has said previously that his immigration clampdown would not affect US farmers and this week he's expected to address the issue.