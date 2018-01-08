US President Donald Trump told the Farm Bureau in Tennesse that he was saving farmers from the 'death' tax and reducing regulations and inspections.

Trump tells US farmers he's saving them from 'death' tax and 'assault' of regulations

Trump was the first US President in 25 years to address the Farm Bureau conference and told them America is roaring back to life with the most significant tax reforms in US history just signed into law.

Most of those benefits are going to small business, individuals and farmers, he said, giving historic relief to US farmers and middle class. The Trump administration, he said, is fighting for US farmers.

He also said that he was sparing farmers the "deeply unfair 'death' tax so you can keep your farm in the family". "We are also putting an end to the regulatory assault of paperwork and inspections." They country's federal agencies are inspecting farms and he said he is proud to report, that his Administration has "cancelled or delayed over 5,000 planned regulatory actions or assaults. We have cut 22 regulations for every one new regulation."