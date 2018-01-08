Farm Ireland
Trump tells US farmers he's saving them from 'death' tax and 'assault' of regulations

US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Margaret Donnelly

US President Donald Trump told the Farm Bureau in Tennesse that he was saving farmers from the 'death' tax and reducing regulations and inspections.

Trump was the first US President in 25 years to address the Farm Bureau conference and told them America is roaring back to life with the most significant tax reforms in US history just signed into law.

Most of those benefits are going to small business, individuals and farmers, he said, giving historic relief to US farmers and middle class.

The Trump administration, he said, is fighting for US farmers.

He also said that he was sparing farmers the "deeply unfair 'death' tax so you can keep your farm in the family".

"We are also putting an end to the regulatory assault of paperwork and inspections." They country's federal agencies are inspecting farms and he said he is proud to report, that his Administration has "cancelled or delayed over 5,000 planned regulatory actions or assaults. We have cut 22 regulations for every one new regulation."

In a rambling speech, President Trump told the audience at the conference that US farmers are the "most incredible people".

"We have been working every day to deliver for US farmers just as they work every day to deliver for us." The US nation, he said, was founded by farmers, our independence was won by farmers and the continent was tamed by farmers.

"Farmers have always led the way...you have led the way. Great people." Farmers, he said, embody the value of hard work, grit and determination needed to make America great again.

He told the conference that farmers can now deduct 100pc of the cost of new equipment in the year the purchase is made, as opposed to over many years and said that rural broadband was vital for farmers, finishing his speech by signing an executive order on access broadband.


Online Editors

