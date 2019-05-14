Trump says U.S. farmers to get $15bn in aid amid China trade war

US president Donald Trump
US president Donald Trump

Jeff Mason

President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was planning to provide about $15 billion in aid to help U.S. farmers whose products may be targeted with tariffs by China in a deepening trade war.

"We're going to take the highest year, the biggest purchase that China has ever made with our farmers, which is about $15 billion, and do something reciprocal to our farmers so our farmers can do well," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He did not provide more details on what kind of an aid package it would be.

American farmers, a key constituency of Trump, have been among the hardest hit in the trade war. Soybeans are the most valuable U.S. farm export, and shipments to China dropped to a 16-year low in 2018. Sales of U.S. soybeans elsewhere failed to make up for the loss. U.S. soybean futures fell to their lowest in a decade on Monday.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Friday that Trump had asked him to create a plan to help American farmers cope with the heavy impact of the U.S.-China trade war on agriculture.

A new aid program would be the second round of assistance for farmers, after the Department of Agriculture's $12 billion plan last year to compensate for lower prices for farm goods and lost sales stemming from trade disputes with China and other nations.

"Out of the billions of dollars that we're taking (in on tariffs on Chinese imports), a small portion of that will be going to our farmers, because China will be retaliating, probably to a certain extent, against our farmers," Trump said.

The tariffs are not paid by the Chinese government or by firms located in China. They are paid by importers of Chinese goods, usually American companies or the U.S.-registered units of foreign companies.

Also Read

On Monday, China said it would impose higher tariffs on a range of U.S. goods, including frozen vegetables and liquefied natural gas, striking back in its trade war with Washington after Trump warned it not to.

Last year, Beijing imposed tariffs on imports of U.S. agricultural goods, including soybeans, grain sorghum and pork as retribution for U.S. levies.

While farmers have largely remained supportive of Trump, many have called for an imminent end to the trade dispute, which propelled farm debt to the highest levels in decades and worsened credit conditions for the rural economy.

Trump's pledge on Friday to buy American farm products that China normally imports and distribute them to poor countries drew criticism from Canada.

"Dumping products in developing countries is not the way we do things," Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau told reporters on a conference call from the G20 meeting in Japan, adding such efforts required multilateral coordination.

"It seems easy, but it is complicated to do it the right way," Bibeau said. "Obviously, it may create some distortion in the market and this is what we want to avoid."

Reuters





More in News

More than 11,200 lawsuits in the US are linking Roundup to cancer. Photo: Bloomberg

California jury says Bayer must pay $2bn to couple in Roundup cancer trial
Mark Goodman, Commercial Director ABP Food Group.

Goodman: Don't turn the beef industry into dairy by-product
Stock image

Entitlements sales spike ahead of BPS closing date
Silage contractors in action.

Motorists told to 'expect the unexpected' as busy silage season...
Sligo University Hospital (Photo: Google Maps)

Elderly farmer airlifted to hospital after quad bike incident
Stock Image

Appeal for extra vigilance on rural roads as silage season kicks off
Stock Image

IFA backs Commissioner Hogan's intervention on competition...


Top Stories

File photo

One-in-five lambs 'free' to factories
Convicted: Pat Quirke

Darragh McCullough: 'One of Ireland's most capable dairy men has turned out to...
Stock image.

Joe Kelleher: How many replacements do we need?
Fields of dreams: The farm at Ballinaheglish consists of 15 fields and outbuildings

High praise for €1.4m former Franciscan Order farm
'Winter rape is in full flower'

Care needed as BPS application deadline looms

Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies hold milk price
Firefighters attempt to contain the huge blaze that has consumed hundreds of acres of gorse moor in Donegal. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

Forest fire warning issued as dry conditions forecast in coming days