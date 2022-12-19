Farming

The world is addicted to chicken. So is the bird flu virus

&quot;This year cases (of bird flu) spread rapidly in warmer months, supercharging the virus and prompting mass culls.&quot;

Megan Durisin and Elizabeth Elkin

The bird flu outbreak ravaging global poultry flocks is now the worst since records began, driving a spike in the price of eggs, threatening free-range chicken and risking long-term impacts to animal health.

The avian flu season traditionally begins each October as migratory birds shed infected droppings or saliva while leaving cool areas of the Northern Hemisphere. But this year cases spread rapidly in warmer months, supercharging the virus and prompting mass culls.

