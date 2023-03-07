The sooner China re-opens for Brazilian beef, the better

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe had an aggressive free-trade agenda. This resulted in the completion of trade deals with various countries and trading blocs worldwide.

Of all these deals, from a beef perspective, Mercosur has been the most controversial.

Trade deals allow for tariff-free or reduced-tariff quotas on specific products: those imported into the EU, and also for EU exports.

Unlimited quantities of beef that meets EU equivalence of standards can also be imported alongside the quotas, provided the full EU import tariffs are paid on it.

The announcement that Brazil had suspended its exports of beef to China due to a suspected BSE case comes just weeks after China removed their ban on Irish beef, due to an Irish cow testing positive for BSE back in May 2020.

It took two and a half years for the ban on Irish beef to China to be lifted. During that time Ireland held a seat on the United Nations Security Council, of which China is one of only five permanent members. Ireland had raised concerns relating to human rights in China. The lifting of the ban on Irish beef came four days after Ireland’s term on the Security Council concluded.

During that time Brazil had a similar BSE case, and their exclusion from the Chinese market lasted for just three months, which gives an indication of the importance of Brazil relative to Ireland for China’s decision makers.

In 2022, Brazil exported 1.238m tons of beef to China. Before the ban, Ireland had ambitions to get to 50,000t per year.

In 2018 I was part of an Irish delegation that attended a meat promotion event in Shanghai. Bord Bia had an impressive stand there to represent Ireland, but compared to the competition from the Mercosur countries, USA, Australia, NZ and many more, the difference in budgets for promotion was stark, and underlined how competitive the beef market is.

The current exclusion of Brazilian beef does open up opportunities in the Chinese market, but it won’t be easy for Ireland to gain a major foothold in a short period of time, as all our main competitors are already well established.

Building a customer base by promoting an Irish brand, rather than undercutting the opposition, will take both time and money, both of which may be limited.

The Chinese government is usually able to dictate how their citizens live their lives, but due to lengthy Covid lockdown restrictions, civil disobedience protests have forced the authorities to yield to public pressure.

It’s hard to see the Chinese government delaying the reintroduction of Brazilian beef any longer than is necessary, for fear of driving food-price inflation and further public unrest.

The risk for other beef producers like Ireland lies with the dumping of Brazilian beef that was destined for China onto other markets, with Europe an obvious target.

In China, the lack of Brazilian beef will be more likely to provide a bounce in pork and chicken prices than to see boat-loads of Irish beef arrive overnight.

Our agreement with China allows for the export of frozen boneless beef from cattle under 30 months of age out of TB-free herds. Processors estimate that three to five cuts out of a carcass will be suitable for the market.

China decides what the specifications are. They are often different for each trading partner.

The potential of increased beef exports to China is realistic, but we are starting from a very low level with not much market penetration.

The long-term ambition to create an Irish beef brand in China will take time to achieve.

There is also a risk to our current markets closer to home. It may not be a popular thing to say, but in many ways, the sooner China re-opens for Brazilian beef, the better.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow