Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 7 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

‘Terrified’ farmers in southern Spain brace for Brexit pain

The nightmare scenario is fruit rotting on trucks while drivers wait to have their paperwork stamped and permission to enter the UK.

Britain’s departure from the EU could punch a multimillion-euro hole in the fruit and vegetable business in Andalusia (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Britain’s departure from the EU could punch a multimillion-euro hole in the fruit and vegetable business in Andalusia (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Farmers in Spain are concerned that Britain’s impending departure from the European Union could have a huge impact on their business.

Spain’s south-eastern Almeria province used to be so parched and barren that Italian movie director Sergio Leone chose it in the 1960s as the shooting location for his spaghetti westerns starring Clint Eastwood.

Nowadays, thanks to extensive irrigation and vast greenhouses, a corner of Spain with a hot desert climate prospers, growing fruit and vegetables that mostly go to northern European countries where cold weather limits the range of locally grown produce much of the year.

However, Brexit could punch a multimillion-euro hole in that business.

ipanews_ba2ef440-7f4b-4e9b-9e2d-2fb0df3bf3d5_embedded241627917
A worker collects tomatoes at greenhouses in Andalusia, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The trade in fresh produce hinges on getting goods to market promptly.

By throwing up borders with the 27 countries remaining in the EU, Brexit could mean long, costly waits for trucks at customs posts.

The prospect of UK import tariffs, volatile exchange rates and a potentially wounded British economy is also setting off alarm bells among farmers, workers and officials on the Mediterranean coast.

“The fruit and vegetable produce for the UK market is of top quality, so the prices paid by the supermarkets there are very attractive for us,” said farmer Andres Gongora as he examined rows of tomato plants in one of his Almeria greenhouses.

Also Read

Mr Gongora sells most of his produce to British supermarket chain Tesco. Other Spanish growers ship their crops to top grocery retailers such as Sainsbury’s or Marks & Spencer.

Tomatoes, watermelons, cucumbers and lettuce flourish in the area, while northern Europe shivers in the winter.

Almeria delivered almost 285,000 metric tons of farm produce last year to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, making the UK the province’s third-largest market after Germany and France, according to Spain’s General Directorate for Customs.

The sales brought just over €274m in revenue.

ipanews_ba2ef440-7f4b-4e9b-9e2d-2fb0df3bf3d5_embedded241619247
Workers move boxes containing tomatoes inside a warehouse in Andalusia (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Britain’s divorce from the European Union bloc will be bad enough, locals say, as the UK adopts import procedures and tariffs applicable to a non-EU country.

But if the UK leaves as planned on March 29 without a deal on future trade, potentially sending the British economy into a tailspin, it could have catastrophic spillover effects for Almeria’s growers.

“If the British economy goes through a tough period, in terms of the people, their wages… we’re wondering what their purchasing power will be like,” said Mr Gongora, who represents fruit and vegetable growers in a national association of farmers and ranchers.

Alicia Sanchez, a ministry of commerce official dealing with foreign trade, said the immediate hurdle will be border delays due to new formalities.

For Spanish growers, the nightmare scenario is fruit rotting on trucks while drivers wait to have their paperwork stamped and permission to enter the UK.

The Almeria landscape leaves no doubt about what makes the economy tick in this sunny corner of the Andalusia region.

Hundreds of giant, closely packed white greenhouses blanket the flat landscape, stretching to the horizon.

Locals refer to it as the “sea of plastic” because the greenhouses are covered in plastic, which intensifies and traps heat while maintaining humidity.

The sheathing allows farmers to harvest fruit and vegetables one month earlier than they would be able to if they were growing in open fields. It also means farmers can double or even triple the number of times per year they have crops ready to pick.

At the Monte Rosa farm in Almeria, workers wearing tight-fitting gloves move along rows of bushy, vertical plants, snipping off ripe tomatoes. Some are as big as a fist, others the size of golf balls.

ipanews_ba2ef440-7f4b-4e9b-9e2d-2fb0df3bf3d5_embedded241628534
A view of greenhouses known as the sea of plastic in Andalusia (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The tomatoes are packed into shallow boxes that are stacked above head height and then placed inside trucks for the two or three-day journey north to the UK, where shoppers are willing to pay more to have out-of-season produce on their tables.

“At the moment, to export to the UK is completely easy,” said Frances Llonch, director-general of the international fruit and vegetable group that owns Monte Rosa.

Even with Britain’s withdrawal from the EU’s common market and other rights and responsibilities of being in the bloc, no one knows if trade will be a little or a lot harder, the same or easier post-Brexit.

The absence of a precedent, compounded by the uncertainty over a deal that would outline the future relationship between the EU and its ex-member, has put a question mark over many industries on both sides of the break-up.

For Spanish fruit and vegetable growers, concerns about the future are stacking up: Expected import tariffs will make their produce more expensive for British shoppers, while the British Government is likely to support domestic farmers against rival EU producers.

To make up for lost exports to the UK, Spanish businesses will have to compete for customers in other EU countries, which could create a produce glut and drive down prices.

“It will be hard… to find new clients or new countries. It’s almost impossible,” said Ms Llonch, adding that farmers who sell almost all of their produce to the UK “are terrified”.

Press Association

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

EU food agency must release glyphosate studies: court
Stock photo

Grandfather who died in farm accident named locally

Concerns over disposal of risk material linked to BSE
Thomas Reid

Farmer who took on IDA - and won - seeks to frustrate $4bn Intel development
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Doug.ie

'We have to bail out beef industry in event of no-deal Brexit' - Varadkar
Cattle breeder Pablo Pato practices his skills inside his stable in Llanuces, Spain, February 27, 2019. Picture taken February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Mooing, no booing for roller-skating Spanish farmer with a dream
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

US-UK relationship will prosper after Brexit - US ambassador


Top Stories

Origin chief executive Tom O’Mahony

Irish dairy sector will beat Brexit threat and grow - agri firm chief

Factories back to a unified line on lamb quotes
A ewe with two spring lambs gets caught in a snow shower in Drumphea Co Carlow on Sunday. Met Eireann are predicting cold, very unsettled and changeable weather through the rest of the week. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Tommy Boland: It's all hands on deck for 10 days of intensive lambing
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Why that tedious Bord Bia paperwork could be Brexit...
Showing the scars of battle at a Munster match last month. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

'I remember when I was six my dad actually ran over me with the truck on...
Pictured at the launch of Macra na Feirme’s Know Your Neighbour last year is Macra na Feirme National President James Healy and the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

The 'Big Hello' to help reduce isolation in rural communities

Pneumonia top cause of death among cattle- Regional Veterinary Lab...