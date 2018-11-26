Swiss voters reject proposal to end dehorning of cows

Swiss voters have rejected a proposal to subsidize farmers who let the horns on their cows and goats grow rather than removing them with a red-hot iron in a procedure which critics say causes pain.

Swiss voters have rejected a proposal to subsidize farmers who let the horns on their cows and goats grow rather than removing them with a red-hot iron in a procedure which critics say causes pain.

Three-quarters of Swiss cows, a national symbol and tourist attraction, are dehorned or genetically hornless.

Hornless animals are easier and cheaper to keep because they cause fewer injuries and need less space. They do not have to be tied in separate pens to prevent accidents, but this means farmers can keep fewer animals.

The initiative to preserve “the dignity of livestock” was led by farmer Armin Capaul, who has sparked a national debate on animal rights following a campaign which began nine years ago after he “listened” to his herd.

But the campaign was defeated, with nearly 55 percent of Swiss voters rejecting the proposals in the final result, the Swiss government said.

Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said the result demonstrated animal welfare standards were already high.

“Swiss agricultural policy today to a large extent already meets the expectations for the wellbeing of animals,” he told a press conference in Bern.

“Farmers should have the freedom to operate their business as they wish. They should not be driven with incentives into a less modern direction.”