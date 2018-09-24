Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 24 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Swiss voters reject more aid for farmers

Swiss cattle come down from the mountain for their winter grazing, amid plenty of fanfare
Swiss cattle come down from the mountain for their winter grazing, amid plenty of fanfare

Michael Shields

Swiss voters decisively rejected more help for farmers in two referendums on Sunday, heeding the government's warnings that the measures would send food prices rocketing and hurt the economy, projections for broadcaster SRF showed.

Opinion polls had shown early widespread support for more farm aid was fading as the vote neared and more details about likely costs emerged.

Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann had called the proposals "dangerous" and said they could trigger tariff increases and other reprisals from trading partners.

One proposal, called the Fair Food initiative, called for all food in Switzerland to come from sustainable sources and for labelling to be more exact. It aimed to improve animal welfare by banning imports of factory-farmed products and ensuring food imports met higher Swiss standards.

Voters were set to reject the measure by a 63-37 percent margin, projections by polling outfit gfs.bern showed. The margin of error was two percentage points.

Supporters such as the Green Party and Social Democrats argued that consumers, animals, the environment and farmers would all benefit.

The other proposal wanted to increase state aid to Swiss farmers, whose numbers have halved since 1985 in a country where three farming businesses close every day.

That was set to fail by a 70-30 percent margin, the projections showed.

Also Read

Agriculture's contribution to the Swiss economy has fallen from 2 percent in 1985 to under 1 percent.

The referendums were held after farming groups and environmentalists gathered the more than 100,000 signatures needed to trigger a vote under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.

The government said the demands would lead to higher subsidies or fixed prices, a claim campaigners rejected.

Reuters

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Pat Spillane chatting in the Independent Tent at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan Co Offaly.

'Rural Ireland is not dead' – Spillane says there's too much negativity about...
Stock image

Agri-food exporters may benefit as China lines up big tariff cut

Sheep sector proves its resilience
Stock image

'A close reading of our electricity bills delivered quite a shock'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tries his hand at horse-drawn ploughing at the National Ploughing Championships with horses Jack and Jill. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

John Downing: Pressing the flesh at the Ploughing once a year just not good...
Farmers are still reluctant to open up about mental health issues. Picture posed

Farmers still have stigma about mental health issues
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Michael Creed talks about growing up on a farm, getting back to nature and the...