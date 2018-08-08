Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 8 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Swiss army airlifts water to thirsty cows in drought-hit pastures

A cow is seen as Swiss Air Force Super Puma helicopter delivers water for cows in a pasture due to an ongoing drought near Rossiniere, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A cow is seen as Swiss Air Force Super Puma helicopter delivers water for cows in a pasture due to an ongoing drought near Rossiniere, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Cecile Mantovani

Swiss army helicopters began airlifting water on Tuesday to thousands of thirsty cows who are suffering in a drought and heatwave that has hit much of Europe.

Large red plastic containers hung from the bottom of the Super Puma helicopters carried the water to farms in the Jura Mountains and Alpine foothills.

Some 40,000 cows graze in the summertime in high-altitude pastures in Vaud canton (state) in western Switzerland and each needs up to 150 litres (40 gallons) of water a day, authorities said.

Two large basins have been filled with water to allow farmers with land accessible by road to fill up their tank trucks, they said.

Several dozen farmers have called a special hotline to request help from the helicopters since the emergency operation was announced last Friday.

"I've been renting this pasture for 13 years now. We had to airlift water sometimes but never that much," Gregoire Martin, who runs a farm with 68 cows and 90 head of young cattle at Le Culand pasture in Rossiniere, told Reuters Television.

A Swiss Air Force Super Puma helicopter delivers water for cows in a pasture due to an ongoing drought near Rossiniere, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Swiss Air Force Super Puma helicopter delivers water for cows in a pasture due to an ongoing drought near Rossiniere, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

"We already used the army's helicopter two years ago but in the long term we cannot go on like this," he said.

Switzerland will cut import tariffs on livestock feed and offer interest-free loans to help farmers deal with the drought, the federal government said on Monday, amid a heat wave that is killing off fish in the Rhine.

Also Read

"The situation is very worrying because Switzerland has not known a drought like that ... since 1921," said Philippe Leuba, head of economy and sport for Vaud, who attended Tuesday's operation.

A cow drinks water after a Swiss Air Force Super Puma helicopter delivered water for cows in a pasture due to an ongoing drought near Rossiniere, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A cow drinks water after a Swiss Air Force Super Puma helicopter delivered water for cows in a pasture due to an ongoing drought near Rossiniere, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

Stock Image

Farmers face grim winter as silage prices increase by 31%
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Global dairy prices unchanged after four consecutive falls
The Borris Ewe is well known for its hardiness and maternal traits

Thousands expected at Borris ewe sale next week
File: Police

Forty sheep stolen from field in Co Down

Livestock farmers urged to get 'proactive' on fodder
Michael Creed

Once-off payment of €100 to be paid to sheep farmers as Creed unveils...
Dairy Farmer Patrick Murphy celebrates the arrival of rain at his dairy farm at Timoleague, West Cork. Picture Denis Boyle

Farmers' prayers could be answered with rain and cooler conditions on the...