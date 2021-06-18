Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Stung by pandemic and JBS cyberattack, U.S. ranchers build new beef plants

Workers use knives to butcher cattle carcasses at a new Hertzog Meat Co beef plant, in Butler, Missouri, U.S., June 14, 2021. Picture taken June 14, 2021. Todd Hertzog/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Expand

Close

Workers use knives to butcher cattle carcasses at a new Hertzog Meat Co beef plant, in Butler, Missouri, U.S., June 14, 2021. Picture taken June 14, 2021. Todd Hertzog/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Workers use knives to butcher cattle carcasses at a new Hertzog Meat Co beef plant, in Butler, Missouri, U.S., June 14, 2021. Picture taken June 14, 2021. Todd Hertzog/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Workers use knives to butcher cattle carcasses at a new Hertzog Meat Co beef plant, in Butler, Missouri, U.S., June 14, 2021. Picture taken June 14, 2021. Todd Hertzog/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Tom Polansek

U.S. cattle ranchers and investors are sinking hundreds of millions of dollars into new beef plants after temporary closures of massive slaughterhouses at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic left farmers with nowhere to send animals destined to be turned into meat.

A cyberattack against the U.S. unit of Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS SA that idled nearly a quarter of America’s beef production earlier this month again highlighted vulnerabilities in the country’s meat supply chain and caused more headaches for farmers.

Ranchers, as well as the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA), say the sector is too consolidated and therefore reliant on a handful of large processors and their industrial meatpacking plants.

Privacy