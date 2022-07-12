Shots fired as anger grows among Dutch farmers

Bales of hay lie burning along Dutch highways. Supermarket shelves stand empty because distribution centres are blocked by farmers. Then, at dusk, a police officer pulls his pistol and shoots at a tractor.

Dutch farmers are embroiled in a summer of discontent that shows no sign of abating. Their target? Government plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia that they say threatens to wreck their way of life and put them out of business.

The reduction targets could radically alter the Netherlands’ lucrative agriculture sector, which is known for its intensive farming, and may foreshadow similar reforms — and protests — in other European nations.

At the heart of the clash between farmers and the government are moves to protect human health and vulnerable natural habitats from pollution.

The Netherlands, a nation of 17.5 million people inhabiting an area roughly half the size of Ireland, has 1.57m registered dairy cattle and just over 1m calves being raised for meat. Its farms produced exports worth €94.5bn in 2019.

The Dutch government aims to slash nitrogen emissions by 50pc by 2030 and has earmarked an extra €24.3bn to fund the changes.

Provincial authorities have one year to draw up plans for achieving the reductions.

Farmers have been protesting for years against nitrogen policies, but the emissions targets unleashed new demonstrations, with tractors clogging highways and supermarket distribution centres that led briefly to some shortages of fresh produce.

Farmers also clashed with police outside the home of the minister in charge of the nitrogen policies.

And last week an officer opened fire on a tractor driven by a 16-year-old. After being held on suspicion of attempted manslaughter, the young driver was released without charge.

The LTO, which represents about 30,000 farms — nearly a half of the Dutch total — described the reduction target as “simply unfeasible.”

But Andy Palmen, director of Greenpeace Netherlands, insisted: “You rip a plaster off a wound in one go. Painful choices are now necessary.”

