Shock as UK shearers secretly filmed punching, throwing and stamping on sheep

The RSPCA is considering whether to prosecute after an undercover investigation revealed horrific cruelty and abuse behind the scenes as sheep were sheared on British farms.

Animals could be seen writhing in agony as they were violently hit, punched and stamped on, and had their limbs twisted.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which carried out the secret filming.

A Peta investigator reported seeing illegal cruelty in every one of the 25 English farming sheds visited by two shearing contractor companies over 15 days.

In the first secret footage ever taken of shearing in Britain, the witness saw panicked sheep being:

punched

beaten

stamped on

cut with shearing equipment

sewn up roughly with needles but no pain relief

held down with booted feet

slammed into a wooden floor by the head

thrown off lorries to the ground

left without veterinary care when painfully lame

killed and the carcasses thrown away

Donald Broom, professor of veterinary medicine at Cambridge University, said that sewing up a cut with no anaesthesia and throwing sheep – as the witness reported – caused pain and suffering to a degree that breached guidelines for legal practice by the World Organisation for Animal Health and other international bodies.

Such cruelty is illegal in most countries.

The footage shows how shearers stood on sheeps’ heads and necks, pinning them down to stop them moving, threw animals on and off the back of lorries, twisted their necks and limbs, and hit their heads and bodies on hard floors.