Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 22 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Scottish Land Commission suggest public interest test for land transfer

Test would help tackle landownership patterns which ‘hamper’ Scotland.

The Environment Secretary spoke in support of a public interest test for significant land transfer (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Environment Secretary spoke in support of a public interest test for significant land transfer (Jane Barlow/PA)

By Laura Paterson and Tom Eden, Political Staff, Press Association Scotland

A public interest test for the transfer of significant areas of land would be a “powerful tool” to reform land ownership in Scotland, the Environment Secretary has said.

New legislation to introduce the test was one of a series of recommendations made in a recent Scottish Land Commission report.

The report found concentrated land ownership appeared to be causing “significant and long-term damage” to communities in parts of Scotland.

A public interest test to prevent “excessively concentrated market power”, similar to regulations governing corporate acquisitions and mergers, is one of the commission’s proposed solutions.

In a Holyrood debate on land reform, Roseanna Cunningham said the Government would consider the report’s recommendations.

The Cabinet Secretary for the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform said the public interest test would apply to proposed land transactions over a certain size.

“This would enable the public interest to be considered before such transactions can take place and would help ensure the negative effects of scale and particularly concentration of ownership were kept in check,” Ms Cunningham added.

Also Read

“This would certainly be a powerful tool to help stop and reverse the kind of ownership patterns that have hampered Scotland for so many years.”

Labour’s Claudia Beamish criticised the “inequitable and unjust land ownership pattern Scotland still has”.

“There should be limits to how much land can be owned by any one person – a difficult issue, but Scottish Labour supports this – unless it is shown to work in the public interest,” she said.

Conservative Edward Mountain accused the SNP and Labour of “obsessing” on land ownership, adding: “We do not believe that land reform is all about who owns what.

“It is more important what people do with the land that they own.”

Mr Mountain said: “We will support an individual’s property rights whether they own a house, a croft, a farm or an estate, it will make no difference to us.”

He said he had “deep reservations” about the recommendations in the Scottish Land Commission report and alleged some points were based on “unsubstantiated evidence”.

“The report has been written to support, in my opinion, pre-determined conclusions that do not reflect anything more than misconception of some of the members of the Land Commission,” he added.

Green MSP Andy Wightman said a key issue facing land ownership was “how to democratise land” and put forward an amendment calling for the term “community ownership” to be replaced by “common ownership” to include areas such as parish commons and land held by councils.

Press Association

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Revise border loophole that only benefits 'Irish' farmers - UK farm unions
Garret Hevey. Picture: Collins

Pair raked in €5m of investment through forestry 'Ponzi scheme', court is...
Dairy farmer Laura Stone feeds a calf, after discovering the soil, hay, and the milk from the cows on the farm contain extremely high levels of PFAS chemicals resulting from a 1980's state program to fertilize the pastures with treated sludge waste and making the milk unsuitable for sale, at the Stoneridge Farm in Arundel, Maine, U.S., March 11, 2019. Picture taken March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The curious case of tainted milk from a Maine dairy farm
Dublin talks: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar greets European Council Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty

Government delays unveiling aid package for farmers facing turmoil
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

'No transition plan ready to go for CAP' - Hogan
John Comer, former ICMSA President.

Former ICMSA President John Comer fails in bid to become EU candidate
The farmer it's thought was trying to jump start his Massey Ferguson tractor. Stock image.

Tractor ‘rolled over’ elderly Limerick farmer who was jump-starting...


Top Stories

Calves after moved out after the sale at Kilkenny Mart. Photo: Roger Jones.

The ‘perfect storm’ that saw calves being sold for 50c
Stock picture: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

US ambassador again demands that agriculture be part of EU trade talks
Joe Barry

'Planting broadleaf trees is a gift to the nation'
File photo

PJ Phelan: 'Careless use of pesticides creates unacceptable risks for...
Stock Image.

New campaign targeting earlier castration of calves
William Hepburn, Billy Magee and Thomas White at Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson

'Farmers are in no-man's land'
Angus Woods

QPS delivers significant advantages, insists IFA