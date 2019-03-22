Scottish Land Commission suggest public interest test for land transfer

A public interest test for the transfer of significant areas of land would be a “powerful tool” to reform land ownership in Scotland, the Environment Secretary has said.

New legislation to introduce the test was one of a series of recommendations made in a recent Scottish Land Commission report.

The report found concentrated land ownership appeared to be causing “significant and long-term damage” to communities in parts of Scotland.

Yesterday we published our evidence report + recommendations into issues associated with large scale + concentrated land ownership in #Scotland. Have a look at this short summary to find out more:https://t.co/FuwqMjSQOd#landreport #landreform pic.twitter.com/rk9sVU6Zxr — Scottish Land Commission (@ScottishLandCom) March 21, 2019

A public interest test to prevent “excessively concentrated market power”, similar to regulations governing corporate acquisitions and mergers, is one of the commission’s proposed solutions.

In a Holyrood debate on land reform, Roseanna Cunningham said the Government would consider the report’s recommendations.

The Cabinet Secretary for the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform said the public interest test would apply to proposed land transactions over a certain size.

“This would enable the public interest to be considered before such transactions can take place and would help ensure the negative effects of scale and particularly concentration of ownership were kept in check,” Ms Cunningham added.