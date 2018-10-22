Scottish farmer tells of 'devastation' after BSE discovered in his herd

The Scottish farmer on whose farm a case of BSE was found last week, has spoken of his devastation after one of his cows was found to have the disease.

Thomas Jackson said he had taken pride in doing everything correctly and it was "heartbreaking" to be told the dead animal had so-called mad cow disease after routine testing.

A movement ban has been put in place at the farm in the Huntly area of Aberdeenshire as investigators try to determine its source.

Officials have stressed there is no risk to public health, and the case shows the surveillance system is working effectively.

Mr Jackson said in a statement issued through the National Farmers Union in Scotland: "This has been a very difficult time for myself and my wife and we have found the situation personally devastating.

"We have built up our closed herd over many years and have always taken great pride in doing all the correct things.

"To find through the surveillance system in place that one of our cows has BSE has been heartbreaking.

"Since this has happened we have been fully co-operating with all the parties involved and will continue to do so as we, like everyone, want to move forward and clear up this matter."