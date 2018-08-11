Roundup is 'safe to use', Monsanto insists after losing $289m cancer lawsuit

The maker of Roundup weedkiller has insisted consumers are safe to use the product after a US jury backed a groundsman’s claim the pesticide contributed to his terminal cancer.

Dewayne Johnson was awarded $289m by a state jury in the US, who found manufacturer Monsanto had failed to adequately warn of the risks of using Roundup, which contains the world’s most widely-used herbicide glyphosate.

The groundsman’s lawyers said he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014, having used Roundup and a similar Monsanto product, Ranger Pro, in large quantities while working for a school authority.

Monsanto vice president Scott Partridge said hundreds of studies showed the herbicide does not cause cancer and said the company would appeal the verdict to “vigorously defend this product”.

He told the Press Association: “Roundup has been safe for four decades and will continue to be safe. There is no credible scientific evidence that demonstrates otherwise.

“It is completely and totally safe and the public should not be concerned about this verdict, it is one that we will work through the legal process to see if we can get the right result. The science is crystal clear.”

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said on Twitter that the verdict has “huge implications for the food chain”.