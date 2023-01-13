Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Red meat proves a winner for Christmas dinner across the UK while turkey volumes were down

Lamb, beef and gammon roasting joints all saw year-on-year volume growth, while turkey volumes saw a decline of 13.2pc on 2021, according to AHDB. Expand

Close

Lamb, beef and gammon roasting joints all saw year-on-year volume growth, while turkey volumes saw a decline of 13.2pc on 2021, according to AHDB.

Lamb, beef and gammon roasting joints all saw year-on-year volume growth, while turkey volumes saw a decline of 13.2pc on 2021, according to AHDB.

Lamb, beef and gammon roasting joints all saw year-on-year volume growth, while turkey volumes saw a decline of 13.2pc on 2021, according to AHDB.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Turkey volumes took a 'significant hit' this Christmas across the UK while red meat jumped in popularity, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Lamb, beef and gammon roasting joints all saw year-on-year volume growth, while turkey volumes saw a decline of 13.2pc on 2021.

Most Watched

Privacy