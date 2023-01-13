Red meat proves a winner for Christmas dinner across the UK while turkey volumes were down

Turkey volumes took a 'significant hit' this Christmas across the UK while red meat jumped in popularity, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Lamb, beef and gammon roasting joints all saw year-on-year volume growth, while turkey volumes saw a decline of 13.2pc on 2021.

Lamb saw the largest growth in 2022 with leg roasting volumes increasing by 10.6pc and shoulder roasting joints increasing by 3.9pc.

The gains for leg roasting joints even put volumes ahead of 2019.

Chicken accounted for nearly a quarter (23pc) of roasting joints in December in the UK making it the main challenger to red meat and turkey.

Volumes of whole chickens rose 11.9pc from 2021 to 2022 - an increase of two percentage points year-on-year, despite the price of whole chickens rising by 11pc.

Whole turkey volumes were down 13.2pc while crowns and smaller turkey joints experienced an uplift in volume of 4.8pc, reflecting a trend seen in previous years, with shoppers moving to smaller joints, according to AHDB.

This wasn’t enough to compensate for the whole turkey losses, and overall roasting volumes for turkey were down 3.2pc on 2021 and 20.6pc on 2019.

Bacon loin and leg roasting joints were down 3.4pc on 2021 while shoulder joints remained in growth.

Despite this, pork roasting volumes were up nearly 9pc when compared to 2019, the data shows, while pork and gammon combined accounted for just under a quarter of all roasting volumes in December.

Pork roasting experienced the largest overall increase in price, linked to a reduction in promotions, according to AHDB, and while lamb roasting remains the most expensive meat, it had the smallest year-on-year increase in average price.

Dairy

Over £1.1bn was spent by shoppers in the UK on dairy in December, however, similar to the grocery market, this was driven by price increases which were up 24pc overall.," according to AHDB.

While dairy volumes were back 2.6pc on 2021, the strongest performing dairy category was cheese, with volumes down 1.3pc year-on-year, but up 12.5pc when compared to 2019, the data shows.

December accounted for 14pc of all cream retail volumes in 2022, with volumes 5.7pc higher than in 2019 but slightly down on 2021.