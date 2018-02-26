Public land made available for new young farmers in Scotland

A number of organisations, including Forestry Enterprise Scotland, Scottish Water, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, East Lothian and Highland Councils will release the land across Scotland this spring for around 50 new farmers.

With less than 10pc of Scotland’s farmers aged 40 or younger, the initiative is aimed at encouraging a new generation into agriculture.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “One of the primary barriers to attracting new entrants to farming is the availability of land.

“That is why I am pleased to announce that public bodies will release over 1,000 hectares of land this spring.