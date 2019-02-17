Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 17 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Precious antibiotics still being used to boost animal growth in some countries -OIE

Stock picture: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Stock picture: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Kate Kelland

Farmers in 45 countries still use antibiotics to boost animal growth, despite warnings from health experts and bans on the practice in many parts of the world, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

Of 155 countries that reported data for 2015 to 2017 in an OIE update on use of drugs in livestock farming, 45 said antibiotics were given to animals to prevent infections and fatten them up. Among those, 12 countries said a "last resort" drug known as colistin is still being used as a growth promoter.

The use of antibiotics to promote growth in healthy animals has been banned in Europe Union since 2006 and in the United States since 2017 because it fuels the development of dangerous drug-resistant superbug infections in people.

The OIE report said that of the 45 countries reporting continued antibiotic use for growth promotion, 18 are in the Americas, 14 are in Asia and Oceania and 10 are in Africa.

"This practice puts at risk many of the medicines that we take for granted today, for both animals and humans," it said.

Colistin belongs to one of five classes of medicines classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as "highest priority critically important antimicrobials" – in other words antibiotic and antimicrobial drugs that should only be used to treat infections when everything else has failed.

Asked during a telephone briefing whether he was concerned about the report's findings, Matt Stone, the OIE's deputy director general, said:

"We have made very explicit and clear recommendations that we'd like to see an immediate end to the use of this class of antibiotics. This is as clear as we can be."

Also Read

The report found that use of antimicrobials for growth promotion has declined from 60 to 45 countries since the last round of data collection, and the OIE welcomed progress made by many countries in improving surveillance and data collected.

But the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the report showed "we still have a long way to go".

"Working together is the only way to avoid the huge human, social, economic and environmental costs of antimicrobial resistance," he said in a statement.

Reuters

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Gerard Holland at Cork Court on 42 charges of handling stolen engines and parts for cars, including BMWs, and tractors Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Cork Courts

Man who operated 'chop shop' for stolen parts from tractors jailed
Lot 47 Weight 765Kg, DOB18/03/17, Breed LMX. Price 2100. Owner Peter Hynes. Photo Roger Jones.

TB levels at historically low levels, but progress towards...

'They have let us down' - local IFA members shut down branch, but senior...

Farmers and residents near airport fear night flight restriction will be lifted
Beef farmer Dessie McManus is interviewed by Reuters in front of the 'border buster' JCB digger on the border near Kinawley in Northern Ireland and Swanlinbar in Ireland, in this still image taken from video on February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Reuters TV

"Border buster" shows why Brexit frontier checks in N.Ireland would...
Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

'Our inputs costs only ever go in one direction and that’s upwards' - Surging...
Joe Healy IFA President, Angus Woods IFA National Livestock Chair, before at an IFA lobby of TDs and Senators on the beef crisis in Dublin today. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA sets out its demands from Government and EU if there's a no-deal...


Top Stories

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Urgent need for no-deal Brexit action, warn agri-food groups
Operating a farm business as a limited company is increasing among dairy farmers and larger tillage and drystock enterprises.

The pros and cons of putting the farm into company status
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

Tom Staunton: 'Factories need to get real with their quotes'
Stephen Nuzum competing in a test match in South Africa last year. Photo: Shannon Gilson

'Juggling a dairy farm with polocrosse can be hectic'
Lorries queue on the A256 outside Dover, part of the landbridge to Ireland, during trials for post-Brexit disruption at Britain’s channel ports. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

France fears border lorry queues as it braces for no-deal Brexit
Tillage advisor Pat Minnock

Pat Minnock: 'Farmers are being bamboozled by this inspections bureaucracy'
Tim MacRaith

'The 30-month age limit has to be scrapped'