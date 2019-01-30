Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 30 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Poland orders slaughterhouse controls after TV shows sick cows

Stock image / Getty Images
Stock image / Getty Images

Marcin Goclowski

Poland’s Chief Veterinarian has ordered controls in slaughterhouses after television footage showed a company killing sick cows and selling the meat for human consumption.

Poland produces about 560,000 tonnes of beef a year, with 85 percent exported to countries including Britain, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Consumer concerns about food safety have increased after a reporter from private broadcaster TVN got a job in a slaughterhouse around 70 miles east of Warsaw where he was ordered to kill cows and butcher their meat.

The footage showed sick cows being transported to the slaughterhouse where they were mistreated and killed.

“The Chief Veterinary Officer ordered immediate inspections in Poland ... These inspections will be carried out in close cooperation with ... the Police, Road Transport Inspection and the Prosecutor’s Office,” it said on its website.

Meat producers played down the scale of the problem, although they said the case should sound alarm bells over the system of veterinary control in slaughterhouses.

“This is the problem of just one company. It is unpleasant, and it is worth stigmatizing. Fortunately, it is a small slaughterhouse and the other 99.9pc of meat processing plants are good,” said Janusz Rodziewicz, head of meats lobby SRiWRP.

“All veterinarians working at meat processing factories should be paid by the state, not by the companies themselves, to ensure they are independent,” he added.

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Sheila Cooper pictured at the Four Courts for a High Court action Pic: Collins Courts

Woman instructed for dying man's farm to be left to her son, sister claims in...
IFA President Joe Healy addresses the organisations 64th AGM at the Farm Centre in Dublin, where he said make or break decisions are imminent for our farming and food sector. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Beef farmers are losing their shirts and are facing a Brexit Armageddon - IFA...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was guest of honour at the IFA Annual General Meeting. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Brexit is the political challenge of our time and Ireland needs to hold its nerve -...
IFA President Joe Healy addresses the organisations 64th AGM at the Farm Centre in Dublin, where he said make or break decisions are imminent for our farming and food sector. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke.

Leo can eat what he likes, but he needs to be a Taoiseach of all Ireland, not just...
Snow-ice warning in place until Saturday

Snow-ice warning in place until Saturday - 'Threat of serious snow' and...
IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy.

CAP should be used to fund genuine farmers, not Larry Goodman,...
The IFA Farm Centre in Bluebell, Dublin.

IFA secures ongoing collection of controversial levies from some...


Top Stories

Sheep pictured in the snow. Pic COLIN ORIORDAN

'Serious' snowfall on the way as mercury to plummet to -7C
Live shipping exports

Capacity of lairages in France becoming key challenge to live export trade -...
Joe Lucey's underpass on his dairy farm is in Ovens, Co. Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

New TAMS items can't be added unless others are dropped - Minister 
The Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot will target the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves.

Everything you need to know about the new €40/calf Beef Environmental...
Hedgerows connecting with scrub woodland in Co Leitrim

Richard Hackett: We can't hedge our bets any longer on dangerous trees

Government announces study as protest to take place over 'misguided'...
Dairy processors have sought assurances from the Government

Dairy 'backstop' needed for free movement of milk across Border