Personal details of farmers carrying badger cull in UK leaked to animal rights activists

The personal details of farmers carrying out the controversial badger cull have been leaked to animal rights activists in a major data breach.

In a security failing hailed a victory by hunt saboteurs and already linked to a rise in rural crime, more than 7,000 names and addresses, including those of bosses of companies specialising in killing badgers, have been posted online and emailed to activists throughout the country.

Old Mill Accountancy, which has offices in Exeter, Yeovil, Wells and Melksham, last night apologised after “human error” led to its mailing list being harvested from its website in July.

Many farmers who have created companies to carry out the cull often ensure personal details are not lodged on official documents in an attempt to prevent hunt saboteurs identifying where they live.

However, the Innocent Badger website linked to the Stop the Cull group has listed what it claims are the details of 29 cull companies from the accountancy firm’s leaked files, adding that names and addresses have been sent to supporters throughout the country.

The site, which has a map pinpointing ‘cull companies’, urges activists to use direct action and “make cullers lives particularly hard”.

The website claims the details were sent to them anonymously, adding: “If you are involved in the killing of badgers, in any way, shape or form, your involvement could become public at any point.”

The data breach has been linked to an increase in cases of vandalised badger cages, particularly in dairy farm areas.