Over 1,000 hay bales set on fire at UK farm

An East Lothian farm has been left “considerably out of pocket” after around 1,000 hay bales were set alight in “a reckless act”.

An East Lothian farm has been left “considerably out of pocket” after around 1,000 hay bales were set alight in “a reckless act”.

The incident at Adniston Farm, in Macmerry, happened around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

It is estimated the destroyed bales of hay were worth £30,000.

Police are now appealing for witnesses with inquiries ongoing to trace those responsible.

Do you have any info re our inquiries into a suspicious fire at Adniston Farm, Macmerry, last night?



Approx. 1000 hay bales were destroyed worth £30,000.



If you can assist us please come forward & quote incident number 3673 of the 17th October. — East Lothian Police (@EastLothPolice) October 18, 2018

Detective Sergeant Jamie Gilmore said: “Whoever was responsible for this reckless act has left the farmer considerably out of pocket by completely destroying a large quantity of hay that was used either to feed livestock, or to be sold on.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Adniston Farm on Wednesday evening should contact police immediately.

“We would also ask that anyone who can help us identify the culprits, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation, gets in touch as a matter of urgency.”