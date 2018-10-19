Farm Ireland
Over 1,000 hay bales set on fire at UK farm

The incident saw approximately 1,000 bales destroyed at Adniston Farm in Macmerry on Wednesday night.

Approximately 1,000 bales of hay were destroyed at the farm (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Lewis McKenzie

An East Lothian farm has been left “considerably out of pocket” after around 1,000 hay bales were set alight in “a reckless act”.

The incident at Adniston Farm, in Macmerry, happened around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

It is estimated the destroyed bales of hay were worth £30,000.

Police are now appealing for witnesses with inquiries ongoing to trace those responsible.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Gilmore said: “Whoever was responsible for this reckless act has left the farmer considerably out of pocket by completely destroying a large quantity of hay that was used either to feed livestock, or to be sold on.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Adniston Farm on Wednesday evening should contact police immediately.

“We would also ask that anyone who can help us identify the culprits, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation, gets in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Press Association

