Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 23 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Outcry and arrests in China over abattoir pumping cattle with water

Ryan Woo

Police in eastern China have detained 29 suspects linked to an abattoir that pumped up to 120 liters of water over a 12-hour period into cattle to inflate their slaughter weight before being carved up and sold, state media reported on Wednesday.

The reports did not specify what crime the suspects were being held for, but the case has provoked outrage on social media over the cruelty inflicted on the animals as images of their ghastly ordeal emerged.

From 7:00 pm till dawn, workers at the slaughterhouse would slowly pump water into cattle through tubes inserted into their nostrils before they were slaughtered for the market in nearby Nanjing, a provincial state-controlled TV broadcaster reported.

Stills from a video clip shot by an undercover reporter from the broadcaster showed a swollen cattle on its knees with tears in its eyes.

Workers whom the reporter spoke with said the process was cruel, though the foreman of the abattoir said the process was “painless”.

A number of social media users said the abattoir foreman should be pumped full of water instead.

“Cattle deserve to be treated with dignity too. Think about it, we should be grateful for their selflessness, which has helped fill our bellies,” one social media user wrote.

Beef from the slaughterhouse had been popular due to its prices, which averaged 30 yuan ($4.32) a kg, about 10pc cheaper than its competitors, according to the broadcaster.

Also Read

Consumption of beef in China is growing faster than for other meats. But with limited land to produce big herds to meet rising beef demand, China has been stepping up imports. Last year, China shipped in almost 700,000 tonnes of the red meat worth about $3.3 billion.

Reuters

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Stock photo

'Farmers are desperate to build on family land' - Proposal to make it easier...
Eamon McElligott: 'The place is being abandoned by the young'

'The decline is frightening' - North Kerry businessman sends out stark...
Stock Picture

Farmer died instantly after trailer fall while baling silage
 Stock photo

'Lunacy' - Farmer fined just €1 after Council took planning case against him...
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

'EU auditors are ignoring importance of direct payments to farmers'- Hogan
Land at New Acre, Athy Road, Carlow

'Outstanding' Carlow farm surpasses €770,000
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories must pay more for top grades, insists expert