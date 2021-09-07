Farming

Opportunity for Irish beef as Brazil suspends exports to China

Close

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Brazil has suspended its beef exports to China after two separate cases of atypical BSE were confirmed in the country.

The suspension is a major blow for the world’s second-largest producer of beef, which has a cattle herd of around 232m.

Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of beef, accounting for 23pc of global beef exports, and China is its most important market, with China and Hong Kong buying more than half of its beef exports.

