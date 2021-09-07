Opportunity for Irish beef as Brazil suspends exports to China

The Irish beef market could benefit from Brazil's suspension of exports to China.

Brazil has suspended its beef exports to China after two separate cases of atypical BSE were confirmed in the country.

The suspension is a major blow for the world’s second-largest producer of beef, which has a cattle herd of around 232m.

Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of beef, accounting for 23pc of global beef exports, and China is its most important market, with China and Hong Kong buying more than half of its beef exports.

The suspension, which is part of an animal health pact agreed between China and Brazil, is designed to allow Beijing time to take stock of the problem, and begins immediately, the Brazilian ministry said in a statement to Reuters. IFA President Tim Cullinan said the decision by the Brazilian authorities to stop exports to China presented a huge opportunity for our beef sector. “Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and the Government must now redouble their efforts to secure an immediate return of Irish beef to the Chinese market,” he said. “We should be making the most of this decision by Brazil. It’s a chance to gain a foothold in a market where demand is growing for quality food,” he said. Brazil exported nearly 400,000t of beef to China in the first six months of this year, underlining the scale of the market that exists there.