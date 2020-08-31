Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

One Brazilian farmer tried – and failed – to ranch more responsibly in the Amazon

Mauro Lucio Costa rides his horse along his ranch in the city of Tailandia in the state of Para, Brazil March 17, 2020. Picture taken March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares Expand

Close

Mauro Lucio Costa rides his horse along his ranch in the city of Tailandia in the state of Para, Brazil March 17, 2020. Picture taken March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Mauro Lucio Costa rides his horse along his ranch in the city of Tailandia in the state of Para, Brazil March 17, 2020. Picture taken March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

REUTERS

Mauro Lucio Costa rides his horse along his ranch in the city of Tailandia in the state of Para, Brazil March 17, 2020. Picture taken March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Stephen Eisenhammer

Mauro Lucio Costa wanted to do the right thing for the world's largest rainforest.

For decades, the third-generation rancher in northern Brazil watched guiltily as his industry, feeding soaring global appetite for beef, razed ever more jungle. So, gradually he experimented with grasses and grazing techniques that today make his ranch one of the most efficient in Brazil. Costa became a model for those who believe beef can be raised profitably and sustainably – even in the Amazon.

As a so-called "finishing farm," Costa's ranch is the last stop cattle make in a chain that begins with breeders and often includes stays on a progression of other properties before animals are grown and ready for slaughter.