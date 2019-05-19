Omega lambs and fitbit cows: New Zealand responds to alternative protein threat

At Dave Harper’s family farm in New Zealand’s scenic Canterbury region, a painstakingly bred flock of lambs is grazing, not on grass, but on a field of herbs selected to unlock healthy omega-3 fatty acids in the animals’ meat.

Known as ‘Te Mana lambs’, they are part of an effort by the island nation to future-proof its agricultural sector from the threat of meat and dairy substitutes based on synthetic proteins or plant-based alternatives.

Aimed at occupying a similar niche as premium Wagyu beef, each Te Mana lamb has a unique number and has been tracked, weighed and scanned since birth.

“We’ve got to tell our story better and we can’t do that unless we collect the information…everything’s got to be right,” said Harper, whose farm hosts the lambs for their final few weeks grazing on chicory herbs after being brought down from the mountainous high country.

The lambs have received millions of dollars in government funding in a joint venture with meat company Alliance Group. Both want to cut the country’s dependence on shipping bulk commodities and move up the value chain into luxury products with burnished ethical, environmental and health credentials.

New Zealand relies on agricultural farming and processing for 8% of its GDP, among the highest in the OECD so has a lot to lose as synthetic food gathers momentum.

Farmer Dave Harper holds a device that helps him monitor the weight and health of a special variety of sheep known as "Te Mana lambs", bred for their high omega 3 content, on a farm in Windwhistle, New Zealand, March 14, 2019. Picture taken March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield

With an ideal climate, plenty of arable land and a long farming history, New Zealand is the world’s top dairy exporter, and ranks second and seventh for sheepmeat and beef exports respectively.

“I see this as both an opportunity and threat to New Zealand, depending on how we react to this emerging reality,” New Zealand Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor told Reuters. “Animal welfare, labor standards, environmental management and food safety systems must be the best in the world.”