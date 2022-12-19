Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New real-time forest monitoring platform launched by Cork company

Developed at the company&rsquo;s headquarters in Cork, the platform utilises advanced satellite imagery processing software to provide real-time insights into forest health and productivity. Treemetrics CEO, Enda Keane. Expand

Close

Developed at the company&rsquo;s headquarters in Cork, the platform utilises advanced satellite imagery processing software to provide real-time insights into forest health and productivity. Treemetrics CEO, Enda Keane.

Developed at the company’s headquarters in Cork, the platform utilises advanced satellite imagery processing software to provide real-time insights into forest health and productivity. Treemetrics CEO, Enda Keane.

Developed at the company’s headquarters in Cork, the platform utilises advanced satellite imagery processing software to provide real-time insights into forest health and productivity. Treemetrics CEO, Enda Keane.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Cork-based company, Treemetrics, has launched a new ‘real-time forest monitoring and measurement’ platform designed to help forestry professionals and forest carbon developers to monitor and manage their forests.

In what it describes as a world-first innovation developed at the company’s headquarters in Cork, the platform utilises advanced satellite imagery processing software to provide real-time insights into forest health and productivity.

Most Watched

Privacy