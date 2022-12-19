New real-time forest monitoring platform launched by Cork company

Cork-based company, Treemetrics, has launched a new ‘real-time forest monitoring and measurement’ platform designed to help forestry professionals and forest carbon developers to monitor and manage their forests.

In what it describes as a world-first innovation developed at the company’s headquarters in Cork, the platform utilises advanced satellite imagery processing software to provide real-time insights into forest health and productivity.

The platform gives access to high-resolution satellite imagery, as well as advanced analytics tools to track changes in tree cover, biomass, and other important metrics.

The new platform is designed to be scalable and flexible, allowing users to monitor forests of any size or complexity, according to the company.

It is also compatible with a range of existing forest inventory and management systems, making it easy to integrate into existing workflows.

The platform includes "an intuitive user interface and easy-to-use mapping tools to help users visualize and analyse their data."

"With the ability to access near real-time satellite imagery and advanced analytics tools, our platform provides a powerful tool for accurately calculating forest carbon credits,” said Treemetrics CEO, Enda Keane.

The company, which was founded in 2005 and provides pioneering solutions to the global forest industry in over 40 countries, is a "great example of a Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) that is successfully leveraging the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel Hub, a world class resource of Earth Observation data that has an open and free data access policy," said Enterprise Ireland's Head of Earth Observation programmes, Niall Bolger.

“With Treemetrics deep insights in forestry management, they have developed a powerful analytics tool that is sure to bring value to forestry owners and carbon credit managers across the globe.”

One of the challenges in measuring forest carbon is that forests are “dynamic ecosystems, and they can change over time due to factors such as tree growth, mortality, and disturbance events such as fires and storms,” said Enda Keane.

"This means that the carbon capturing potential of a forest can also change over time, and it is important to regularly monitor and update the carbon inventory. We believe that our platform represents the future of forest monitoring.”