More than 200 sheep die in UK motorway crash

The animals were being transported in Dumfries and Galloway on Monday night.

More than 200 sheep died when the Scania lorry overturned (Andrew Milligan/PA)
More than 200 sheep died when the Scania lorry overturned (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lucy Christie

More than 200 sheep have died after a lorry transporting the animals overturned.

The crash happened on the A76 in Dumfries and Galloway on Monday evening.

Nithsdale Police tweeted an image of the Wm Armstrong transporter on its side near Enterkinfoot.

The driver received only minor injuries.

The route has since reopened and officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash at around 10.50pm.

Press Association

