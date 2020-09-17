More Africian swine fever cases confirmed in Germany

Five cases of African swine fever (ASF) found this week have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the Brandenburg state government said yesterday.

The cases were found in dead wild boars, not farmed animals, close to the location of the first confirmed case of ASF last week, the Brandenburg state health ministry said.

Pig prices in Germany steadied at €1.27/kg this week, despite a series of import bans after a case of African swine fever (ASF) was found in the country, the association of German animal farmers VEZG said on Wednesday.

Prices had been about €1.47/kg slaughter weight before the ASF case was confirmed on Thursday, and fell to €1.27/kg on Friday.

China, South Korea and Japan have all banned German pork imports in the past few days after a case of ASF was found in a wild boar - not a farm animal - in east Germany.

The disease is not dangerous to humans but is fatal to pigs, and pork importing nations often impose import bans on countries where it has been found, even in wild animals.

German pork exports to China more than doubled in the first half of this year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday, highlighting the likely impact of a ban on pork imports there after Germany confirmed its first case of African swine fever.

Germany sold 233,300t of pork to China in the first six months of this year, equivalent to some 26.8pc of total exports of the meat. That made China Germany’s biggest export market for hog meat, overtaking Italy, said the Office.

“In the slaughterhouse pig market, the ASF events and the repercussions for the export markets continue to cause uncertainty,” the association said. “But after the strong price falls last week unchanged prices for slaughterhouse pigs were named.”

One trader said the loss of Chinese and other export markets had been priced in on Friday, and attention was now on how fast Germany could develop alternative export markets, especially in the European Union where German pork exports are still allowed.

