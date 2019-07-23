Missing toddler had driven himself to local fair on toy tractor

The two-year-old was reunited with his dad by police.

(CAEccles/Getty)
(CAEccles/Getty)

Alistair Mason

A two-year-old boy was reunited with his family after driving his toy tractor by himself to the fair.

The youngster took off on his own on his battery-powered vehicle to go to the Chisago County Fair in Rush City, Minnesota, on Thursday night, police revealed in a Facebook post.

According to reports, the unnamed child lived only a block and a half away from the fairground and was not apart from his parents for more than a few minutes.

We are out at the Chisago County Fair all night and through the duration of the fair. Stop by our booth and say hello!...

Posted by Chisago County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 18, 2019

But police said: “First call of the night at the county fair was a missing 2 year old who drove his tractor from home, to the fair. He was reunited with Dad.”

While the boy, who was reportedly found near the Waltzer, was unhurt, he did not emerge completely unscathed.

Police said his dad “promptly suspended his son’s license by removing the battery”.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

PA Media


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Pigs are seen at a backyard farm on the outskirts of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu/File Photo

China June pork imports surge 62.8% from a year earlier
Stakeholder to many of the proposals was mixed, the document states.

TB forum: more must be done to eradicate TB by 2030
Photo: Getty Images

Bayer welcomes judge's call for reduced damages in $2 billion...
The Irish Pig Society has said its members won't take pigs to shows this summer.

No show for pigs amid Swife Fever threat
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts yesterday(Thurs) during his High Court action for damages.Pic: Collins Courts

Farmer seeks €1.65m over combine harvester accident
Stock photo

Landowner convicted for removing gravel from the Blackwater river
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts yesterday(Thurs) during his High Court action for damages.Pic: Collins Courts

Farm worker sues employer after hand sucked into combine


Top Stories

Phil Hogan, the EU’s agriculture commissioner. Photo: Steve Humphreys

CAP reform facing delays over budget and Brexit - EU officials

Average dairy farm income to soar to €74,000 in 2019 - Teagasc
The Ornua office on Dublin’s Mount Street. Photo: Damien Eagers

Ornua overhaul plan in hands of smaller co-ops
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly: 'The debate about Ornua's future is long overdue and good...
Dead leaves hang on an infected Ash tree

Ash Dieback disease will cost landowners €800m
Stock image

EU wheat prices fall as harvest gathers pace
Arnaud Caron, a French farmer drives an old Mc Cormick F8-413 combine, next to modern Claas 660 Lexion combine, as he harvests his last field of wheat, in Vauvillers, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France asks EU for early farm aid to help drought-hit farmers