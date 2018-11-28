Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 28 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Meet Knickers, the cow dubbed Australia’s largest steer who’s charming the world

He’s an absolute unit.

(Channel 7’s Today Tonight via AP)
(Channel 7’s Today Tonight via AP)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

An animal dubbed Australia’s biggest steer has been saved from the slaughterhouse – because he’s just too huge to deal with.

The seven-year-old, known rather incongruously as Knickers, stands at 6ft 4in tall and weighs in at a whopping 220 stone.

But if that sounds like a whole lot of steak and hamburgers then think again – when owner Geoff Pearson tried to sell Knickers on, he was told by meat processors the steer was simply too big.

Pearson told perthnow.com.au: “It was too heavy. I wouldn’t be able to put it through a processing facility. So I think it will just live happily ever after.”

ipanews_64c13210-9b20-43f7-9fad-21cb9058ef8c_embedded239922823
(Channel 7/AP)

Unsurprisingly, Knickers’ story has been a huge hit online.

While Knickers is undoubtedly larger than your average steer – a neutered male – the video images are somewhat misleading. He is a Holstein Friesian surrounded by wagyu, a naturally smaller breed of cattle.

Knickers will live out the rest of his days in Myalup, Western Australia.

Also Read

Press Association

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

New Johne's programme launched with financial support for four years
Wild: Walkers on the harbour in Howth, Co Dublin. Photos: Colin Keegan/Collins Live

Storm Diana: Thousands without power and number of flights cancelled...
File photo

7 things employees look for before working on a dairy farm
'Ms Madden explained that Veterinary Ireland is working on the issue of retaining vets and improving working conditions'

Absence of young vets posing huge issue for rural practices
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a Make America Great Again rally in Biloxi, Mississippi, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Single word keeps some farmers from getting Trump's aid to offset tariffs
Completing a winter feed budget and reviewing in early January should be standard practice on dairy farms

Dairy farming systems must build in resilience to weather shocks - Teagasc
Farmers are warned of the dangers in marts. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Farmers warned about safety at marts after incident at Maam Cross Mart