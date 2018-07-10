Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 10 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Major illegal dumping of manure discovered on some of China's biggest pig farms

Stock image
Stock image

Two farms operated by China’s fourth-biggest pig producer Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology were found to be illegally dumping manure and allowing noxious sewage to seep into farmland, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said.

It was a rare rebuke of one of the country’s rapidly growing farming companies, and comes as China sustains a years-long effort to tackle its notorious pollution problem that includes frequently calling out companies that have failed to comply with regulations.

But until now, few major livestock firms have been named as polluters. Earlier this year Beijing said that it would extend its environmental campaign to the countryside, where contamination of soil and water have been left unresolved for years.

The report published on Sunday on the ministry’s website showed that equipment installed by Zhengbang to treat manure on two 100,000-head pig farms in Heilongjiang province was not in use following inspection by authorities.

Instead, waste water was piped into leaking temporary storage pools, where it seeped into the ground, according to the report, adding manure was piled in a heap in open air.

“We are still investigating the issue,” a company official, who declined to be identified as she was not authorized to talk to media, said on Monday.

Zhengbang produced 3.4 million pigs for slaughter last year, up 51 percent from 2016, according to its 2017 annual report. It is targeting as many as 6.5 million heads this year.

China has introduced tougher rules for handling of manure in recent years, forcing many backyard farms to shut.

Also Read

Large commercial farms, having the funds to install waste treatment plants, are taking their place.

But Sunday’s report said more rigorous supervision is needed to make sure farms are complying with rules, particularly in the northeast.

Zhengbang is among dozens of pig producers that have expanded in China’s northeast in the past year, encouraged by government policy promoting livestock production in the country’s grain basket.

Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

The extended stay of 'The Beast from the East' has taken many dairy farmers to the limit

Number of workers on Irish dairy farms rises by 40pc
(stock photo)

'A terrible tragedy' - investigation launched after farmer (87) dies following...
Neil MacSweeney, Jack O'Neill, Sam White Bantry House Representive, Nicholas Stout, Frank Power, Chris McCarthy Paddy O'Neill, ploughman John MacSweeney and standing behind is Lorcan Power. Picture: John Eagle

Waiting for a drop of rain to reseed
 Stock photo

Man jailed for 12 years for role in “horrendous” aggravated...
TR14 out working with R.Killens and Sons

See Fleming's 14t silage trailer in action with R Killen and Sons
Heat stress in cattle. Image: Teagasc.

Everything you need to know about heat stress in cattle
The court heard how Gardai spotted an elderly farmer clinging to the back of a tractor on the night of November 7th, 2016. Stock image.

Drunk farmer exposed backside during pursuit with Gardai