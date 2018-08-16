Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 16 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Major disruption to trains in UK after tractor damages line

The vehicle went on to the railway near Fitzwilliam, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday night.

Firefighters tackle the tractor (West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
Firefighters tackle the tractor (West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

Neil Lancefield

A tractor has caused major disruption to rail services after blocking tracks and damaging overhead wires.

The vehicle went on to the railway near Fitzwilliam, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday night.

Network Rail, the fire service and a specialist recovery service removed it from the line on Thursday morning but delays and cancellations were expected to continue until 6pm while infrastructure repairs took place.

Images of the scene show a large uprooted tree on top of the tractor.

London North Eastern Railway said the vehicle “has broken the field boundary from a nearby farm and caused the damage”.

British Transport Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, although the tractor driver will be interviewed “in due course”.

The incident happened on Wednesday night (Network Rail/PA)
The incident happened on Wednesday night (Network Rail/PA)

The affected services include:

– CrossCountry between Leeds and Reading/Plymouth and between Glasgow Central and Birmingham New Street

Also Read

– London North Eastern Railway between Leeds and London King’s Cross

– Northern between Leeds and Doncaster/Sheffield

East Midlands Trains between Leeds and London St Pancras International were initially affected but a normal service has resumed.

Press Association

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

Michael D’Arcy . Photo: Tom Burke

Farmers’ hit out at Minister who says vulture funds are easier to deal...
11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell

Pictures: Better quality animals drive on the cattle prices' rally
Brendan Gildea on his organic farm in Dunmore in Co. Galway. Photo: David Walsh

'We aim for four cuts of red clover silage each year'
Anna Truesdale runs a dairy and sheep farm with her father.

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: Meet the young woman running a dairy and sheep...
Stock Image

Farmers cancelling holidays to battle the fodder crisis
Lamb in Dowra Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

It's decision time for store lamb producers in the west
Milking parlour.

How dairy farmers can get a 40% grant for the retrofitting of vacuum and milk...