A tractor has caused major disruption to rail services after blocking tracks and damaging overhead wires.

A tractor has caused major disruption to rail services after blocking tracks and damaging overhead wires.

Major disruption to trains in UK after tractor damages line

The vehicle went on to the railway near Fitzwilliam, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday night.

Network Rail, the fire service and a specialist recovery service removed it from the line on Thursday morning but delays and cancellations were expected to continue until 6pm while infrastructure repairs took place.

#LNERUpdate - Due to significant damage to rail infrastructure between #Doncaster and #Wakefield there will be multiple service alterations this morning. The latest Travel Alerts can be found here https://t.co/n3j3we0tbM pic.twitter.com/eOgCbDTvWM — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) August 16, 2018

Images of the scene show a large uprooted tree on top of the tractor.

London North Eastern Railway said the vehicle “has broken the field boundary from a nearby farm and caused the damage”.

British Transport Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, although the tractor driver will be interviewed “in due course”.

The incident happened on Wednesday night (Network Rail/PA)

The affected services include:

– CrossCountry between Leeds and Reading/Plymouth and between Glasgow Central and Birmingham New Street