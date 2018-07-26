Kerrygold butter facing law suit over 'grass-fed' claims

Californian Dyami Myers-Taylor has lodged an action claiming that Kerrygold makes false and misleading claims about its butter.

He says, in papers filed, that he is bringing the action on behalf of himself and all similarly situated persons who were misled into purchasing Kerrygold Products due to false and misleading advertising.

A spokesperson for Ornua said: “We (Ornua) believe our products are marketed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and will vigorously defend claims which propose otherwise.”

Myers-Taylor states that he would not have purchased or paid a price premium for the Kerrygold Products had he known that the representations, “Milk From Grass-fed Cows”, “Made with milk from grass-fed cows not treated with rBST or other growth hormones”, “All Natural”, and “100% Pure and Natural” were false, deceptive and/or misleading.

He claims that he saw and read the Grass-Fed Claims on product packaging and relied on the representations, statements, and warranties thereon and on the Kerrygold website in believing that the Kerrygold Products were made with milk from grass-fed cows and purchased the Kerrygold Products based on the perception of value derived from those representations.

He says that Kerrygold Products are derived from cows that are fed soy, corn and other grains, among other non-grass feed, including grains that are genetically modified, and are thus not “grass-fed” as advertised.

His claim goes on to state that the false nature of the grass-fed claims on the Kerrygold Products is compounded by the fact that there are other, better alternatives to genetically modified and other grains that Kerrygold could feed its cows to increase the quality of the Kerrygold Products, including 100pc hay, which some of Kerrygold’s competitors in fact do.