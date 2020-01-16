Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Italy smashes mafia racket defrauding EU agriculture funds

Crispian Balmer

Italian police arrested 94 people in pre-dawn raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into an alleged Mafia scam that defrauded European Union agriculture funds of millions of euros.

Prosecutors said they believed the fraud was orchestrated by two Mafia clans in eastern Sicily who obtained at least 5.5 million euros (£4.7 million) in EU farm subsidies for land they did not own between 2010 and 2017.

Amongst those arrested were the heads of the two families, a number of public officials who help farmers apply for EU aid, a local mayor and an accountant. Some 150 companies were also seized as part of the investigation.

“The Mafia (there) has such power that they took control of 15 hectares of land through a simple phone call. No threats were necessary,” Judge Sergio Mastroeni wrote in the arrest warrant.

“With the Mafia, you only have to say your name, if necessary mentioning the fact that you just got out of prison.”

However, Mastroeni said the families had managed to obtain the funds thanks to the help of “white-collar workers” who enabled them to negotiate the bureaucratic world of EU funding.

The EU pays out nearly $60 billion a year in subsidies to support farmers around the 28-nation bloc and keep rural communities alive.

Italian Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova said the police operation showed the changing face of Sicilian mobsters, traditionally associated with drug trafficking and protection rackets but now looking to profit from EU scams.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“The gravity of what has emerged is enormous,” she said in a statement. “It is also clear how damaging it is to take significant European resources away from good agriculture and quality businesses, which make up the majority (of firms) in eastern Sicily, and direct them towards Mafia gangs.”

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Stock photo

Garden ruined by mystery sheep
Stock picture

Midlands farmer hospitalised after been attacked by cow
One of the advertisements on a Translink bus

Translink removes vegan adverts after Northern Ireland farmers' outrage
1:45

Harry and Meghan: Key dates in the Megxit crisis
Convoy: Lines of tractors leave the Dublin Port Tunnel and head for the M50 motorway as farmers continue their protest in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Traffic chaos as farmers jam up M50 with tractor go-slow
Landrace pigs

Investigation after protesters invade Antrim pig farm
Vincent Black, a farmer from Cavan, with tractors parked on Merrion Square in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish farmers fire election warning shot with Dublin tractor protest


Top Stories

Non-farming buyers are returning to the market in search of development land
Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Sheep farmers in line for a bumper crop of lambs this spring
Oliver Nagle

'It's old, it's ancient and we are the custodians for the next generation'
Trade talk: Phil Hogan meets Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the US Senate Finance Committee, with his bags of corn from Iowa. Photo: Tasos Katopodis

Fionnán Sheahan: 'Mr Hogan goes to Washington - and threatens Trump's...

Does Gore's regenerative farming hold the answer to climate crisis?
(Stock picture)

Concern over inbreeding levels in racehorses
US President Donald Trump (Steve Parsons/PA)

Jim O'Brien: All of us should leave the echo chamber and engage with different...