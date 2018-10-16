Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 16 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Ireland slips to second in the world for food security

Ireland had slipped to second in the rankings.
Ireland had slipped to second in the rankings.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Ireland ranks second in the world in a new global food security index after being overtaken by Singapore.

The annual Global Food Security Index evaluates the affordability, availability, and quality and safety of food and food systems across 113 countries, and applies an adjustment factor to the resulting food.

Published by the Economist Intelligence Unit, in partnership with Corteva Agriscience (DowDuPont) the Global Food Security Index saw Ireland ranked as the second most food security country in the world.

Singapore claims the top spot on the index for the first time, the US has slumped to third place, while Ireland holds a firm second place, the UK is joint third with the US.

The report says that recent increase in global trade tensions has demonstrated how shifting trade policies and the use of tariffs can affect food supplies as approximately one quarter of all food produced for humans is traded internationally.

It also states that Gulf states are likely to be hit hardest by the physical effects of climate change, while fertile land, fresh water and the oceans are under threat from a range of cross-cutting and often interconnected risks, with a significant impact on global food security.

According to the report, Singapore overtook Ireland at the top of the GFSI, driven by its strong economic performance and open trade environment.

The report includes recommendations to strengthen resilience, identifying measures that can build resilience of land, water and ocean resources and mitigate the four categories of risk.

Also Read

The Global Food Security Index helps governments and investors understand the root causes of food insecurity. 

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Why quantity is more important than quality when buffer feeding
The group, which has almost three million members, said that in 2017 and 2018, an undercover research team visited 13 Irish farms. Stock Image: PA

Animal rights group uses pretend journalists in 'undercover...
47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

Laois land hits €18,600 per acre in latest sales
Mountrath Mart, Co. Laois ©Kevin Byrne Photography

Over €800m in EU cash due to start flowing this week to 124,000 farmers
Weeds have different competition patterns so prioritise ones with the greatest impact on yields

Spray early for optimum weed control
Auditors have been visiting farms across the EU

The curious case of the cow that got paid on the double
Patrick Coveney

Greencore's CEO Patrick Coveney to stay despite shock exit from US