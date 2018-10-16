Ireland ranks second in the world in a new global food security index after being overtaken by Singapore.

Ireland slips to second in the world for food security

The annual Global Food Security Index evaluates the affordability, availability, and quality and safety of food and food systems across 113 countries, and applies an adjustment factor to the resulting food.

Published by the Economist Intelligence Unit, in partnership with Corteva Agriscience (DowDuPont) the Global Food Security Index saw Ireland ranked as the second most food security country in the world.

Singapore claims the top spot on the index for the first time, the US has slumped to third place, while Ireland holds a firm second place, the UK is joint third with the US.

The report says that recent increase in global trade tensions has demonstrated how shifting trade policies and the use of tariffs can affect food supplies as approximately one quarter of all food produced for humans is traded internationally.

It also states that Gulf states are likely to be hit hardest by the physical effects of climate change, while fertile land, fresh water and the oceans are under threat from a range of cross-cutting and often interconnected risks, with a significant impact on global food security.

According to the report, Singapore overtook Ireland at the top of the GFSI, driven by its strong economic performance and open trade environment.

The report includes recommendations to strengthen resilience, identifying measures that can build resilience of land, water and ocean resources and mitigate the four categories of risk.