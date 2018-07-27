Iowa farmers criticized President Donald Trump’s $12 billion farm aid package and worried about trade wars impacting their business, but many still turned out to support him on Thursday during a visit to the top corn-producing state.

Iowa farmers wary of aid, trade wars but still turn out for Trump

Eugene Wiederholt, who rents out land used to produce soybeans in the town of Zwingle, said the farm assistance package announced Tuesday to help farmers weather lost markets and low prices from the trade disputes reminded him of welfare.

“I don’t want nothing to do with it,” he said at a public viewing area next to Dubuque’s airport, awaiting Trump. “It’s just not wholesome.”

The concern from Wiederholt, a supporter who said Trump “is one of us,” shows a dilemma facing many Republicans who have traditionally shunned aid and prefer free trade.

Many Republican lawmakers have spoken out against Trump’s trade policy and the aid.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa said Trump should work to resolve the trade dispute with top soybean buyer China.

“I hope President Trump’s trip to Iowa gives him a sense of urgency,” he said in a statement. “Farmers are depending on the President for a speedy resolution.”

China and other top US trade partners zeroed in on American farmers with retaliatory tariffs after the Trump administration imposed duties on Chinese goods as well as steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.