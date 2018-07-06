Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 6 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

How trade war with US can hurt growth in China and beyond

Stock picture of Maersk containers on a ship (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Stock picture of Maersk containers on a ship (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The United States is due to impose tariffs on $34 billion of goods it imports from China on Friday. Tariffs on an extra $16 billion may come later.

Beijing has said it will retaliate in equal measure.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion if China retaliates, and then an extra $200 billion upon further ripostes.

China imported $130 billion of U.S. goods last year, while the US purchased goods worth $506 billion from China, according to U.S. data.

Global Trade

Global merchandise exports rose 11pc in 2017 to $17.2 trillion, according to the World Trade Organization.

Ballpark estimates from economists show that every $100 billion of imports affected by tariffs chip away around 0.5pc of global trade, wiping off 0.1 percentage points of GDP growth.

The direct impact on China’s economic growth in 2018 is estimated at 0.1-0.3 percentage points while the drag on its export growth is expected to be 1 percentage point. The effect on the US will be less.

Global inflation should rise by 0.1-0.3 percentage points, not accounting for currency volatilities.

Also Read

Farming Machinery

US tariffs on Chinese exports will apply to engines and motors, construction and farming machinery, electrical, transportation and telecom equipment and precision instruments.

Counter tariffs by China will hit U.S. agricultural commodities, autos and aquatic products. Soybeans are the country’s biggest import from the United States by value.

Morgan Stanley estimates that world trade could be seriously disrupted as two-thirds of goods traded are linked to global value chains.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics shows that almost two-thirds of US imports from China come from companies with foreign capital, another avenue through which US tariffs targeted at China have an impact beyond its borders. Based on foreign investment flows, the capital is likely to have come mostly from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Some analysts such as Singapore-based DBS say the US economy could suffer more than China’s, as US levies could affect American firms with investments in the country and Washington is also involved in other trade conflicts.

Uncertainty about trade could make banks wary of their exposure to affected industries and hurt the price and flow of credit.

It could also make businesses reluctant to invest. Any tariff pass-through to consumers could affect domestic demand and consumer confidence. Higher volatility in financial markets hurts all of the above.

A model by Pictet Asset Management reckons a 10pc tariff on US trade fully passed on to consumers could tip the global economy into stagflation and knock 2.5pc off corporate earnings globally.

Who is Most Exposed?

A DBS analysis shows that South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore are the economies most at risk in Asia based on trade openness and exposure to supply chains.

South Korea could see a drag of 0.4pc on growth in 2018, Malaysia and Taiwan lose 0.6pc, and Singapore 0.8pc. And the impact would be roughly double in 2019.

OECD data - which breaks down the value-added embodied in Chinese exports by its source country - shows Taiwan as the most exposed country in Asia with more than 8pc of GDP, followed by Malaysia at 6pc, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore at 4-5pc, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam at around 3 percent and Australia, Japan and Indonesia at around 2pc.

There are other variations to consider. For instance, the US and China are Hong Kong’s major economic partners, but its economy is dominated by services, which are not subject to tariffs. An economy such as Vietnam’s, reliant on manufacturing, could feel more pain.

Reuters

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Tom Keogh at Keogh's farm and crisp factory in Oldtown, Co. Dublin. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Fears for crisp supplies as drought conditions see potato stocks run low

Meat factories accused of 'hijacking' drought conditions to cut beef prices by...
Wildflowers will arrive naturally when given the right soil conditions.

Wildflowers and insects under threat due to vanishing meadows in UK,...
The prices paid depend on the yield potential and the quality of the crops

Tillage and dairy farmers striking deals on winter wheat and barley
The blaze took off yesterday at around midday

Massive fire destroys hundreds of acres of forestry on the Slievebloom...
Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Targeted CAP payments needed to halt tillage decline, warn growers
Substantial grants are available from the TAMS scheme for farms buildings such as slatted houses.

Department says just under €1m in farm building grant approvals has now...