The United States is due to impose tariffs on $34 billion of goods it imports from China on Friday. Tariffs on an extra $16 billion may come later.

How trade war with US can hurt growth in China and beyond

Beijing has said it will retaliate in equal measure.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion if China retaliates, and then an extra $200 billion upon further ripostes.

China imported $130 billion of U.S. goods last year, while the US purchased goods worth $506 billion from China, according to U.S. data.

Global Trade

Global merchandise exports rose 11pc in 2017 to $17.2 trillion, according to the World Trade Organization.

Ballpark estimates from economists show that every $100 billion of imports affected by tariffs chip away around 0.5pc of global trade, wiping off 0.1 percentage points of GDP growth.

The direct impact on China’s economic growth in 2018 is estimated at 0.1-0.3 percentage points while the drag on its export growth is expected to be 1 percentage point. The effect on the US will be less.

Global inflation should rise by 0.1-0.3 percentage points, not accounting for currency volatilities.