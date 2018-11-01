Gove: No lowering of standards for imported food in post-Brexit trade deals

The UK's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary says his assurance is backed by the International Trade Secretary and Cabinet.

Trade deals after Brexit will not allow imports of food produced to lower standards than is permitted for British farmers, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Michael Gove has insisted.

Concerns have been raised that UK farmers will be held to environmental and animal welfare rules but will be undercut by imports of cheaper food with lower standards, such as hormone-fed beef or chlorine-washed chicken from the US.

Mr Gove moved to allay those fears when he appeared before the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee .

Nothing that is banned in the UK while it is still part of the European Union would be allowed in under future trade deals after the country quits the bloc, he confirmed.

Mr Gove said: “Any trade deal would have to be agreed not just by the Cabinet, but by Parliament, and the commitment I have underlined today is one the International Trade Secretary and indeed the Cabinet have agreed as well.”

Quizzed on the uncertainty over future support for farmers after Brexit, Mr Gove said a review of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) in Europe meant farmers in places such as France and Italy were in a similar situation.

He told MPs on the committee he could not confirm current levels of funding paid through the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy would continue – as he was not the Chancellor.