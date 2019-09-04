Germany to ban use of glyphosate from end of 2023 - sources

Stock image
Stock image

Germany will ban the use of glyphosate weedkiller from the end of 2023, two government sources said on Wednesday.

Glyphosate-based herbicides have been in use for more than 40 years and are the most commonly applied weed control products in the world.

Germany’s move comes after Austria’s lower house of parliament in July passed a bill banning all uses of glyphosate, becoming the first European Union country to take such strong action against the chemical over concerns that it can cause cancer.

Last month, France said it is looking at introducing pesticide-free buffer zones around housing areas after a number of local mayors defied the government by banning weed killers such as glyphosate in their towns.

A World Health Organization agency said in 2015 that glyphosate probably causes cancer and French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to ban it by 2021 nationwide - leading to an outcry among farmers who say they need alternatives.

Bayer faces Roundup cancer lawsuits by more than 13,400 plaintiffs across the United States. The Germany-based company bought Roundup maker Monsanto in a $63 billion deal last year, but has since seen its share price tumble over the glyphosate litigation.

