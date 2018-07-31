Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 31 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

German farmers must wait for harvest report before finding out if they will receive €1bn in drought aid

German farmers intensified calls for around €1bn in special aid on Tuesday after crop damage from a drought and heatwave, but Berlin said it would wait for an August harvest report before making a decision.

German farming association DBV president Joachim Rukwied said that drought has caused €1.4m euros of damage to grains crops alone this year.

Poor growing weather, including a heatwave and lack of rain, has damaged crops in France, Germany and the Baltic Sea countries, while shortage of animal feed is also looming after damage to maize (corn) crops and grass

.“Expensive animal feed will have to be purchased,” Rukwied told German TV channel ZDF.

However, German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner said on German television that a clearer view of the national picture was needed and the government would await her ministry’s own harvest report in late August.

"Then we will have a real overview of the situation in Germany," she said, adding that regional state governments could provide local aid if needed.

Till Backhaus, the farm minister in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, called on the government to declare a state of emergency for farmers, saying a decision in late August would not be fast enough.

German state and federal agricultural agencies meet on Tuesday to discuss the drought and Kloeckner is due to report to the cabinet on Wednesday.

Also Read

Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

Rossaguile, Tipperary.

Lots of action at auction for upland farm in Tipperary
Conor O’Sullivan (Trade Marketing Specialist, Bord Bia), Celina Yang (VP, Win-Chain), Marie di Bartolo (International Sales Manager, Foyle Food Group), Therese Healy (Consul General of Ireland, Shanghai) at the launch of Irish beef on Chinese ecommerce giants Alibaba’s Tmall Supermarket and Yiguo Fresh.

Irish beef launches itself on giant Chinese online market worth over three billion
 Stock photo

Torch heifer lights up Meath sale at €3,750
Landrace pigs

Pig farmers losing up to €8 per animal
File photo

Milk yields back by over 2pc on average
(stock photo)

West Clare farmer pleads guilty to animal welfare charges
Young dairy handler Adam Torrens from Garvagh, Co Derry.

Limousin breeders turn out in force at popular Ulster Show