German couple sue farmer due to 'clanging cow bells causing them depression'

A couple living in a rural village in Bavaria in Germany have sued a local dairy farmer due to the sound coming from her herd's cowbells which they say is keeping them awake and as a result is causing them "depression".

The married couple, who are not named, first complained to farmer Regina Killer about the sound of the cowbells, the smell of the animals' manure and increased insects caused by their manure in 2014.

The case has gained international traction as Ms Killer says the animals are a Bavarian tradition as well as her livlihood.

Ms Killer won her legal case against the husband last year, but he is currently appealing the decision to a court in Munich. His wife has now launched a second lawsuit against Ms Killer.

They are also suing the local town council of Holzkirchen for leasing the land to Ms Killer.

The couple also claim that the act of making cows wear bells is cruel and not necessary as the countryside where the animals graze is flat and open and argued that the cows could wear GPS trackers in order to locate them.

Speaking on the case the mayor of Holzkirchen, Olaf von Löwis, said: "What is at stake is whether cowbells can be considered an appropriate part of agriculture in our region.

"The other question in this context is how far should the keeping of animals be seen as an objective disturbance but grazing is a common practice in our area and is an important pillar of agriculture," he said.