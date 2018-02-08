Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 8 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current levels

The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Michael Hogan

Germany’s draft coalition deal includes a goal of ending use of the weed-killer glyphosate within the country but gives no time frame, after Berlin swung a vote in November extending its use across the European Union.

The timing of an end to glyphosate use has been highly controversial in Europe amid a heated debate over whether the chemical causes cancer.

“We will with a systematic minimalization strategy significantly restrict use of plant protection chemicals containing glyphosate, with the goal of fundamentally ending usage as fast as possible,” the draft deal to establish a new German coalition government said.

The draft, published on Wednesday on the homepage of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU party, did not indicate a schedule for ending glyphosate use.

“We will develop alternatives jointly with the agricultural sector as part of an arable farming strategy which will regulate environmentally friendly and nature-compatible use of plant protection chemicals,” it added.

The new strategy will conform with EU rules, it said.

In November, German agriculture minister Christian Schmidt caused international controversy and a major row in Germany’s government by unexpectedly backing a European Commission proposal to permit use of glyphosate for the next five years.

The move by Schmidt, a conservative, effectively allowed the extension in glyphosate use within the EU, despite opposition from France and from the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in Germany’s current government coalition.

Also Read

Germany’s SPD environment minister Barbara Hendricks has called for an end to glyphosate use in the current four-year parliament. Both ministers are still in their jobs as caretakers but a new coalition cabinet will soon be named.

Other agricultural policies agreed for the new government include a formalization of the current ban on growing crops containing genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Germany and an expansion of organic farming, the draft deal said.

An animal welfare food label will also be introduced for meat produced using farming methods with high care standards.

The new government will oppose patents on animals or plants and will not accept cloning of animals for food production.

European Union farming support should remain at around current levels, it said.

The EU is considering reforms to its huge farm subsidy program from 2020 which faces a big loss of funding following Britain’s withdraw from the EU.

Reuters

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

(stock photo)

Farmer entitled to 120 acres belonging to man who turned out to be his...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens
Stock picture

Department needs to finance EID cattle tagging costs - ICMSA
Thomas Gunning and Donie Shine of the Irish Family Farm Rights Group

New farm group hoping to 'strike a chord' with disillusioned small...
Farmers pictured at Tullow Mart Show and Sale. Photo Roger Jones.

'Farmers cannot be “green” if they are in the “red” all the time' - Farmers...
The gates that Gardai are trying to find the owner of.

Gardai seek help locating owner of gates


Top Stories

Glanbia milk price decision: 'Market returns continue lag our farm gate...
Such an important job at any mart is the washing of the transport vehicle. Photo Roger Jones.

Are beef price rises in the offing?
William Naylor of Derrylahan, Roscrea, Co Tipperary pictured at the Four Courts for a Court of Appeal Judgement. Photo: Collins Courts

Farmer wins 120 acres in will after he learned boss was his dad
Soils can soak fast at this time of year

Spreading fertiliser in February can help slash winter feed costs
Kverneland says new mowing tech ensures the mower is always utilising its maximum capacity. Image: Kverneland

VIDEO: Kvernaland butterfly mower in action as new tech maximises working...
Fodder donated from Durrow, Co Laois to farmers in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

'Farmers in worst affected areas unable to access fodder scheme'
(stock photo)

Are you eligible for the 2018 National Reserve and Young Farmers Scheme?