Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 22 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Genetic profiling project aims to boost TB resistance in cattle

Tests on 12,000 dairy cows aim to improve the accuracy of a genetic prediction tool that could help breed TB resistance into the national herd.

Researchers are undertaking projects to breed TB resistance into dairy and beef herds (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Researchers are undertaking projects to breed TB resistance into dairy and beef herds (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Emily Beament

Scientists are undertaking genetic profiling of thousands of cows as part of efforts to breed cattle herds which are more resistant to tuberculosis.

The disease is a major problem for dairy and beef farmers in some parts of the country, and efforts to curb TB in cattle include the controversial badger cull, as the wild animals can spread infection to livestock on farms.

Experts say that improving predictions for which cattle are more naturally resistant to TB will help farmers breed animals which are less likely to catch and pass on the disease.

The mass-profiling project by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), partnering with Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), is one of two schemes by the organisations on genetic resistance to TB in cattle.

It builds on recent AHDB research which identified significant genetic variations between resistant and non-resistant individual animals.

We are breeding a better inherited resistance into the national dairy herd AHDB Dairy

Employing the same techniques used to establish if people have an inherited risk of cancer or certain diseases, the researchers will look for “genetic signatures” for TB resistance in 12,000 cows in affected herds.

Testing large numbers of animals will improve the accuracy of “genomic prediction” measures being developed to help farmers choose which cattle to breed and keep on the basis of TB resistance.

Also Read

Although no cattle have complete resistance to TB, and a large proportion of the problem will remain from infection through the environment, breeding better inherited resistance into herds could make a “significant contribution”, Marco Winters, head of animal genetics for AHDB Dairy, said.

“If you think about humans, some people regularly get the flu and others go through the winter and never get problems. You see the same thing with cattle.

“There’s a genetic element, and we know from other traits with a similar level of heritability, it can make an improvement.

“We are breeding a better inherited resistance into the national dairy herd.”

He added: “It’s part of the solution, it certainly isn’t the only solution, because it’s not a complete resistance we can breed in.”

But as TB is such a “devastating disease”, anything that farmers can do to improve the situation would have an impact, and genetics was one such tool, he said.

If they are less likely to catch TB, the cattle are also less likely to pass it on, boosting the resilience of the herd as a whole and allowing it to clear the disease more quickly if they do get it, he said.

A second project by AHDB and SRUC will focus specifically on beef cattle, which is more complicated than for dairy herds as there are more different breeds, but could deliver huge savings for livestock breeders, the experts said.

The dairy project is supported with £360,000 funding from Innovate UK and the beef industry scheme is being co-funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Press Association

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review


Top Stories

Shane O'Loughlin of the ICMSA

Vulture funds demand full repayment on farm loans
Stock photo

Judge tells DPP 'to get on her bicycle' re directions for four alleged burglars of...
Roscommon Mart - celebrating 58 years in business. Putting on the lot numbers. Photo Brian Farrell

Ballinasloe plant tops U-grade cattle table

Temperatures to plunge again bringing threat of White Easter
Postman Séamus Spencer with the two lambs he helped deliver in Castletownbere, Co Cork, yesterday

All in a day's work: Postman delivers on the double
A cow looks out from a destroyed barn on Karl Winters' farm in Taghmon, Co Wexford, following destruction caused by Storm Emma Photo: Gerry Mooney

Emma trounces Ophelia as FBD counts €8m cost of snowstorm

Beef trade finely balanced as processors chase supply