Gallery: Pictures show dire situation for Australian farms hit by drought

An aerial view of the cattle feeding operation on the property 'Toorawandi' owned by Coonabrabran farmer Ambrose Doolan and his wife Lisa. Both the couples children, Brett and Emily have returned home to work on the farm during the drought.

The name of the property translates to 'rows of standing stones', which is presently an apt description of the bare dirt and stones that stretch as far as the can see.

Australia's federal government announced on Sunday a A$1.8-billion ($1.32-billion) increase in funding for drought-afflicted farmers, with parts of the country's east coast suffering the driest conditions in living memory.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pledged the support, in addition to the A$576 previously announced, during a visit to Forbes, a town in New South Wales, where farmers are facing drought conditions.

"I want to say to our farmers, we have your back," Turnbull said. "We are constantly working to ensure that you get every support you can, and of course, let's all pray for rain."

The government said new funding would be made available for infrastructure projects, while tax breaks and low-interest loans of up to A$2 million for farmers were also part of the package.

Money would also be directed to the Bureau of Meteorology to develop more localised weather guides to help farmers plan.

The announcement comes two weeks after the federal government announced its last relief package and the state of New South Wales has also provided more than A$1 billion in assistance for farmers.