A shortage of fruit pickers means British farmers are having to accept anyone with “two hands and two legs", a recruitment agency has said.

Fruit picker shortage leaves British farmers accepting anyone with 'two hands and two legs'

More than half of recruiters could not find fruit and vegetable pickers even in the "quiet" first months of this year, according to the Association of Labour Providers.

Unpicked fruit has been left to rot in the fields as a result. Ninety-nine per cent of seasonal workers on British farms come from Eastern Europe, with many arriving from Romania and Bulgaria.

Last year, 17pc fewer seasonal workers came to the UK, the National Farmers Union said. Estera Amesz, co-director of a Kent-based recruitment firm, has seen the number of Romanians willing to work in the UK fall sharply since the UK voted to leave the European Union. She cited the fall in the pound and uncertainty as the driving factors.