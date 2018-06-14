French farmers wind down fuel blockades after government gesture

French farmers began lifting a blockade of refineries and fuel depots yesterday after unions made progress in talks with the government over competition from cheaper imports, including palm oil.

The protests, which blocked 18 sites in France and led to some petrol stations running dry, were triggered by France’s decision to allow oil and gas major Total to use imported palm oil at a biofuel plant, a cheaper alternative to biodiesel made from locally produced oilseed crops.

That soured already-fragile relations between the European Union’s biggest farm sector and the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Negotiations between the FNSEA union that called the protest and French Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert to resolve the dispute progressed on Wednesday after he sent the union a draft letter in the morning responding to some of their demands.

“We have made breakthroughs and many meetings are lined up (with the minister). We’re going to ask our members to suspend with immediate effect their blockade of the different sites,” Jeremy Decerle, leader of the FNSEA’s young farmers section, told reporters. Travert called on Total to increase the share of locally grown rapeseed it would use as a feedstock at its La Mede biofuel refinery on the south coast, although he reiterated the government’s refusal to go back on the palm oil authorisation.