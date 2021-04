France to raise agriculture catastrophe fund to compensate frost damage - PM

Water is sprayed early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France, April 7,2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The French government will lift upper limits on its agriculture catastrophe fund to compensate farmers for frost damage to their crops, Prime Minister Jean Castex told parliament on Tuesday.

Grapevines, fruit trees and many other crops such as rapeseed and sugar beets have sustained major damage due to unusually strong spring frost nationwide.

Successive cold snaps in the past week have destroyed between 30,000 and 50,000 hectares of French sugar beet, growers group CGB said on Monday, calling it the worst frost-related losses for the sector ever recorded.

The estimate is higher than the 10,000-40,000 hectares of recently sown sugar beet that the CGB estimated last week would need replanting.

Sugar beet plantings had already been expected to fall this year after pest attacks last year caused jaundice disease to ravage crops and as farmers have cut back on the crop in recent years due to weak sugar prices.

"These frosts just a few months after the jaundice constitutes a new disaster for beet growers and weakens certain production areas as well as our industrial tools," CGB Chairman Franck Sander said in a statement.

Whatsapp A farmer operates a tractor and a seeder in his field to sow sugar beets in the village of Cramoisy, France, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Rapeseed plantings, vineyards and orchards have also been damaged, prompting the government to promise financial aid for farmers.

"Negative temperatures are still expected in the coming days. The final diagnosis remains to be clarified, but the conclusion is already clear: the French beet industry has never experienced such losses due to frost!" the CGB said.

Legislation that reauthorised neonicotinoid pesticides to protect sugar beet from disease, after they had been banned to protect bees, forbids farmers to replant seeds treated with neonicotinoids.

Meanwhile, French winemakers have lit candles and burned bales of straw to try to protect their vineyards from sharp spring frosts, with the forecast of more cold nights this week raising fears of serious damage and lost production.

Temperatures plunged as low as -5°C overnight in wine regions including Chablis, in Burgundy, and Bordeaux, which could hurt shoots already well-developed because of earlier mild weather.

Outside Chablis, known around the world for its fruity, acidic white wine, a deep orange glow from tens of thousands of candles hung over the rolling vineyards in the early hours.

Winemaker Laurent Pinson said he had put between 300 and 600 large candles - burning cans of paraffin - across many of his 14 hectares of vines.

"The harvest is at stake over a few nights - one, two or three nights - and if we have no harvest, that means no sales, no wine for consumers," Pinson told Reuters.

Although it was still too early to assess the damage, producers said it was inevitable.

"It will also be cold overnight from today to tomorrow so there is a lot of worry," said Christophe Chateau, from the Bordeaux wine producers group CIVB. "With two nights in a row there is twice as much risk of the vineyard being damaged."

Winemakers also put out smouldering straw bales to provide a smokescreen to prevent the early sun from burning frozen shoots; sprayed water over the vines with the aim that the ice that forms protects them from freezing; and installed heaters and wind towers that mix the cold air near the ground with warmer air above.

Spring cold snaps have been happening earlier in the year, in April rather than early May some 20-25 years ago, meaning the fall in temperatures can be greater, Pinson said.

"So we are no longer on small spring frosts at -1°C/-2°C, we can see frosts at -4°C, -5°C, -6°C or even more in some areas - it is very problematic because in terms of protection (of the vineyard) there is no longer the same efficiency at all," he said.

A severe cold spell in April 2017 damaged vineyards so much that annual French wine output was the lowest in history. Frosts had already caused damage the previous year and again in 2019.

Reuters