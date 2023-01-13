First look at how agricultural inputs outpaced outputs in 2022

Input prices outpaced output prices on most farms across Europe in 2022, according to the first estimates of agricultural annual prices by Eurostat.

The data shows that while output prices rose, particularly for cereals, eggs and milk, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, widespread drought and other inflationary pressures drove input prices on farms higher, according to the data.

Russia and Ukraine have been major exporters of grains, wheat, maize, oilseeds (particularly sunflowers) and fertilisers while widespread drought is expected to have caused reduced yields on crops, including fodder crops.

The Eurostat data indicates that the average price of agricultural goods as a whole (output) in the EU increased by 24pc between 2021 and 2022. The sharpest price rises were for cereals (+45 pc), eggs (+43pc) and milk (+31 pc). There were price rises for all product groups, with the exception of fruit which was down 3pc.

There was a 30pc increase for the same ‘basket’ of inputs, compared with 2021. Within this basket, there were considerable price hikes for fertilisers and soil improvers (+87pc) and energy and lubricants (+59pc).

Expand Close Developments of output and input indices - Eurostat / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Developments of output and input indices - Eurostat

Prices for cereals, eggs and milk rose fastest in 2022 in Finland, France and Latvia, respectively

Average prices for cereals as a whole (an aggregate that covers wheat, barley, maize, rye and oats as well as other types of cereal) increased in all EU countries between 2021 and 2022, the rate ranging from +33pc in both Austria and the Netherlands and +34pc in Latvia to +67pc in Hungary and +70pc in Finland.

Egg prices also increased in all EU countries between 2021 and 2022, the rate ranging from +6pc in Luxembourg and +7pc in both Cyprus and Greece to +68pc in the Netherlands, +74pc in Belgium and +76pc in France.

The drought across the EU in 2022 reduced the availability of fresh grass as a feed for dairy cows in particular. There were milk price rises in all EU countries in 2022, ranging from a relatively limited +3pc in Cyprus (where goats’ milk is also a key product) and +9pc in Malta to about +50pc in Belgium, Lithuania, Hungary and Latvia.