Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

First look at how agricultural inputs outpaced outputs in 2022

Average prices for cereals as a whole increased in all EU countries between 2021 and 2022, according to Eurostat Expand
Developments of output and input indices - Eurostat Expand
Developments in milk prices - Eurostat Expand

Close

Average prices for cereals as a whole increased in all EU countries between 2021 and 2022, according to Eurostat

Average prices for cereals as a whole increased in all EU countries between 2021 and 2022, according to Eurostat

Developments of output and input indices - Eurostat

Developments of output and input indices - Eurostat

Developments in milk prices - Eurostat

Developments in milk prices - Eurostat

/

Average prices for cereals as a whole increased in all EU countries between 2021 and 2022, according to Eurostat

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Input prices outpaced output prices on most farms across Europe in 2022, according to the first estimates of agricultural annual prices by Eurostat.

The data shows that while output prices rose, particularly for cereals, eggs and milk, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, widespread drought and other inflationary pressures drove input prices on farms higher, according to the data.

Most Watched

Privacy