Farming couple questioned their future after discovery of cow with BSE

A couple have told how they considered giving up farming after one of their cows was found to have BSE.

The case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, more commonly known as mad cow disease, was identified as part of routine testing of a dead cow at their farm in Huntly, Aberdeenshire,

Scotland’s chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas has said she believes the disease was not transmitted and occurred spontaneously in the affected animal.

Farmer Thomas Jackson told BBC Scotland’s countryside magazine series Landward they were shocked by the discovery as they operate a grass-fed closed herd with no new incomers.

It was hard work for me, literally being in tears, and just wanting Thomas to stop farming, wanting him to stop what he's always done, just because it was so upsetting Fiona Jackson

Mr Jackson, who was was in England to attend his mother’s funeral when the public announcement about the case was made, said: “My initial thought was don’t be so stupid, because the cow had never had any concentrates and that’s where I thought it came from, so I just thought ‘well they have made a big mistake here’.

“We were the least likely people as far as I was concerned to ever turn up a case.”

A movement ban was immediately put in place at the farm as investigators worked to determine the source.