Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of England

FarmIreland.ie

Farmers will be allowed to kill badgers across England after an expansion of the culling program, which previously only allowed the animals to be killed in areas deemed to be at high risk of bovine TB.

